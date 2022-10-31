An Aurora teen who was hit by a car has died from his injuries. Troy Clifton Devine, Jr., 15, died on Friday, Oct. 28, about a day after he was struck. Wes Coatney, chief of the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, said Devine was struck by a car being driven by Barbra Conway, of Monett, in the evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of highways 39 and 60. He said between it being after dark and Devine wearing darker clothing, Conway could not see him.

AURORA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO