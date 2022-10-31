ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

933kwto.com

Springfield Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide

Police in Springfield are investigating a possible murder-suicide that left two men dead. Officers were called to Cox North Wednesday afternoon after hospital staff reported two men entering the hospital with assault-like injuries. The victims alleged they were attacked by a man with a hammer at a business on West...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Suspicious Death In North Springfield Now Considered Homicide

UPDATE: Springfield Police say they now consider a suspicious death from earlier this week a homicide. Investigators have identified the victim as 42 year-old Timothy Williamson of Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on Tuesday and found Williamson bleeding from unknown...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheart.com

City Man To Prison For Role In Drug Operation

A Springfield man has been federally sentenced for his role in a large-scale heroin-trafficking organization. The Justice Department says William Brantley received a three-and-a-half year prison term for the Springfield-based drug distribution conspiracy. He was indicted in 2017. Prosecutors say Brantley's partner, Alberto Marte, had direct contact with heroin supply...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

RAW VIDEO: Police walk the halls of Hillcrest High School following 911 regarding shooting

Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting

(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora teen dies after being hit by car at busy, signalized intersection on US-60

An Aurora teen who was hit by a car has died from his injuries. Troy Clifton Devine, Jr., 15, died on Friday, Oct. 28, about a day after he was struck. Wes Coatney, chief of the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, said Devine was struck by a car being driven by Barbra Conway, of Monett, in the evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of highways 39 and 60. He said between it being after dark and Devine wearing darker clothing, Conway could not see him.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this suspected identity thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with identity theft in Greene County. 24-year-old Caleb Blades is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit device. Springfield police say he also goes by the alias, “David Blades,” and is known to assault officers.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo man killed in single-car crash

BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

