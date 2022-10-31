Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide. Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide
Police in Springfield are investigating a possible murder-suicide that left two men dead. Officers were called to Cox North Wednesday afternoon after hospital staff reported two men entering the hospital with assault-like injuries. The victims alleged they were attacked by a man with a hammer at a business on West...
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
933kwto.com
UPDATE: Suspicious Death In North Springfield Now Considered Homicide
UPDATE: Springfield Police say they now consider a suspicious death from earlier this week a homicide. Investigators have identified the victim as 42 year-old Timothy Williamson of Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on Tuesday and found Williamson bleeding from unknown...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager. Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a...
Pam Hupp murder trial transferred to Greene County, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Pamela Hupp's murder trial has been transferred to Greene County, Missouri. Hupp, 64, could face the death penalty in connection with the infamous 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria. The change of venue was authorized in the Circuit Court of Lincoln County on Oct. 28.
iheart.com
City Man To Prison For Role In Drug Operation
A Springfield man has been federally sentenced for his role in a large-scale heroin-trafficking organization. The Justice Department says William Brantley received a three-and-a-half year prison term for the Springfield-based drug distribution conspiracy. He was indicted in 2017. Prosecutors say Brantley's partner, Alberto Marte, had direct contact with heroin supply...
KYTV
RAW VIDEO: Police walk the halls of Hillcrest High School following 911 regarding shooting
Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
KTTS
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
KYTV
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
Lawrence County Record
Aurora teen dies after being hit by car at busy, signalized intersection on US-60
An Aurora teen who was hit by a car has died from his injuries. Troy Clifton Devine, Jr., 15, died on Friday, Oct. 28, about a day after he was struck. Wes Coatney, chief of the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, said Devine was struck by a car being driven by Barbra Conway, of Monett, in the evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of highways 39 and 60. He said between it being after dark and Devine wearing darker clothing, Conway could not see him.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this suspected identity thief?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with identity theft in Greene County. 24-year-old Caleb Blades is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit device. Springfield police say he also goes by the alias, “David Blades,” and is known to assault officers.
Buffalo man killed in single-car crash
BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
Controversial Cedar County prosecutor has unexpected competition on November ballot
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The race for prosecuting attorney in one Missouri region is catching interest beyond the borders of Cedar County. The incumbent prosecutor of eight years, Ty Gaither, has come under fire for how he handled Agape Boarding School abusers. Now he’s up for re-election, and an unexpected write-in opponent is taking his […]
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
KTTS
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
