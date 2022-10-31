Read full article on original website
NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix
If NASCAR couldn't find a reason to discipline Ty Gibbs for his Martinsville actions, then the organization should have acted as a matter of preventing chaos in Phoenix on Saturday. The post NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
NASCAR Xfinity drivers still buzzing over Ty Gibbs' incident as championship weekend arrives
As NASCAR's championship weekend comes to Phoenix there is controversy over the damage Ty Gibbs did in the Xfinity Series semifinal last weekend in Martinsville. In the third overtime, Gibbs put his own teammate, Brandon Jones, into the wall. That brought out a caution and guaranteed Gibbs would win the race — despite already having his spot in the final four secured. ...
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Odds at Phoenix Raceway
The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series and one leads the odds. Phoenix Raceway is once again host to the championship. Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott are the four drivers competing for the Bill France Cup. While it is always nice to...
Phoenix Qualifying Order: November 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend the 2022 NASCAR season comes to a close. The 1-mile of Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Phoenix qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of...
NCS AT PHOENIX: Team Chevy Advance
The Championship 4 is set and a trip out west to Phoenix Raceway will determine the 2022 champions across all three NASCAR national series. Already clinching the manufacturer’s championship in both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), Chevrolet will look to add two drivers’ championships to the record book as five Chevrolet drivers across the NCS and NXS will contend for titles at the 1-mile Arizona tri-oval.
Brad Keselowski | Phoenix II Advance
Traditional practice – a full, 50-minute session – is on the schedule for Friday, with single-car qualifying set for Saturday in Phoenix. Keselowski makes his 27th start at Phoenix this Sunday, where he has 13 top-10s all-time with an average finish of 12.9. Despite no wins at the 1-mile track, Keselowski has four top-10s in his last six starts including a runner-up result in the 2020 season finale, one of his two P2 finishes there (2018, fall).
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance
• Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway fresh off a third-place finish in the penultimate race last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The effort equaled Herbst’s best finish this season, a result he had scored twice before – May 7 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Herbst’s third top-three of 2022 also exceeded his previous high of two top-threes in a single season, which came during his rookie campaign in 2020. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-native has also posted eight top-fives and 19 top-10s in 2022, surpassing his previous bests of five top-fives earned in 2021 and 17 top-10s earned in 2020. His third-place finish at Martinsville was his second consecutive top-10 after a strong eighth-place run Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Causey appointed as new Phoenix track president
Latasha Causey has been named the new track president of Phoenix Raceway. Causey is a Phoenix native and longtime community development executive. She will become the first female African American track president and, by succeeding Julie Giese, the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway. “I have been...
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking for Solid Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and his crew chief Brian Wilson are hoping to end their rookie seasons in the Cup Series with a strong run in this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Burton, Wilson and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are coming off their best overall weekend of the...
This weekend's racing schedule: it's all about NASCAR!
NASCAR wraps up its three major series championships this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
2022 ARCA West Finale at Phoenix Up Next for BMR
The 2022 ARCA Menards Series West will finish where it started, bookending its season with visits to Phoenix Raceway, with Friday’s season championship race. The Diamond Desert Casino West Valley 100 on the one-mile oval closes the 69th season of NASCAR regional stock car racing in the West. Bill McAnally Racing will be on the hunt for its sixth Phoenix victory during NASCAR Championship Weekend.
NASCAR: Joey Logano Talks Being in 'Great Spot' to Win Cup Series Title (Exclusive)
Joey Logano feels like this is his year. After being eliminated in the round of eight of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in 2021, the 32-year-old NASCAR star clinched a spot in the championship race last month after winning the South Point 400 in Las Vegas. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Logano talked about how confident he is in winning his second Cup Series Championship.
Phoenix Starting Lineup: November 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
Tomorrow, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag in Phoenix, Arizona. Today, the field rolled to the 1-mile oval for a round of combined practice and qualifying. View the Phoenix starting lineup for the ARCA Menards Series below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
