• Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway fresh off a third-place finish in the penultimate race last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The effort equaled Herbst’s best finish this season, a result he had scored twice before – May 7 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Herbst’s third top-three of 2022 also exceeded his previous high of two top-threes in a single season, which came during his rookie campaign in 2020. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-native has also posted eight top-fives and 19 top-10s in 2022, surpassing his previous bests of five top-fives earned in 2021 and 17 top-10s earned in 2020. His third-place finish at Martinsville was his second consecutive top-10 after a strong eighth-place run Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO