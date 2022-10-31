Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
OC high school coffee cart serves up drinks, education
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A mobile coffee cart at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach not only serves up hot drinks, it serves up lessons for the students who run it. The Ocean Brew coffee cart is run by a group of students in the school’s IDEAS program,...
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
idesignarch.com
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
Caught on video: Man uses sleight of hand, pockets $1,900 during cash purchase in Irvine
Police are searching for a man captured on video scamming an Orange County business out of money during a cash purchase.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale
The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
Eater
Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years
Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
