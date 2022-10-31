Para-athletes from Texas and Mexico will descend on the University of Houston this weekend for an international power wheelchair soccer tournament organized by UH students. One team from Houston, another from San Antonio, and two from Mexico will compete beginning Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at the UH Recreation and Wellness Center. It is the first-ever power soccer event held on campus.

