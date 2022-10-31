Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
boundingintocrypto.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction – Profit-taking Stalls Rally, Why Tamadoge is a better Buy, up 20%
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. After Elon Musk completed his Twitter purchase, Shiba Inu made a bold uptrend last week following a meme coin trading frenzy. SHIB is still up by 26% over the past week, while during the past 24 hours, it has gained by 3.6% to trade at $0.00001280 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin has been revived with a $10 billion surge since Elon Musk purchased Twitter
Dogecoin has added $10 billion in market value since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt early Tuesday morning. Dogecoin, which counts a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot, has soared more than 100% since Friday. Dogecoin...
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders are getting Interested in the Metacade Pre-Sale
Metacade (MCADE) Is a brand-new project looking to disrupt the cryptocurrency world’s play to earn (P2E) sector. Metacade has even caught the eye of both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders who have seen their fortunes turn in the recent bear market. With the world’s first community-built metaverse arcade, Metacade has all of the features that created the meme coin success of SHIB and DOGE.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whales Move 3.9 Trillion $SHIB for Just $0.95
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has suddenly moved 3.9 trillion tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for just $0.95 in transaction fees in a move that some in the crypto space are admiring, as a similar transaction via traditional financial institutions would have large costs. According to whale monitoring service...
u.today
Shiba Inu on Track for Its Biggest Monthly Gains Since Start of 2022: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices flat; Dogecoin, SHIB lead gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with most of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. The world’s two leading memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token were the exceptions, still buoyed by longtime proponent Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform Twitter Inc.
u.today
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
I'm Going Out and Buying SHIB: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
NEWSBTC
Today’s Crypto Highlights: Bitcoin Triumphs Insight of Big Eyes Success And Shiba Inu’s Finesse
Keeping up to date with the cryptocurrency markets takes time, dedication and no small amount of skill, as the markets often rise and fall faster than you can refresh your screen. With so many different micro and macro factors affecting the state of the crypto market at the moment, it...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained Today
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 4.39% to $0.00001295 Tuesday evening, though off the day's high of $0.00001342. The price action during Tuesday's session is likely correlated and a sympathy play to rival crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD. Per the Benzinga overnight newsdesk, the rise in Dogecoin followed a tweet...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?
The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Continues To Hold Gains While Market Plummets
Shiba has piggybacked on the recent meme coin surge to keep 13% gains last week. The entire meme coin category enjoyed an upswing in the last seven days thanks to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The main attention was on Dogecoin due to speculations of the billionaire adding it as a payment option on the social media platform. However, the Shiba army saw it as an opportunity to push their token to the green zone.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
Comments / 0