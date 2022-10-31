Arizona may not have performed as well against USC as it wanted to, but defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen saw some positives. “We played sound football, assignment football,” Nansen said. “Guys knew where they needed to be and they rallied to the ball and played hard. That was a good football team we played and I thought our guys handled themselves pretty well. We had five chances to get to the quarterback and he’s a mobile guy. You look at the film in the past and he is always avoiding the rush, but we had our opportunities.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO