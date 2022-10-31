ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona State

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/ASU game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/2 -- Chip Kelly Talks ASU's QB, Defensive Scheme, and More. 11/2 -- Clemens on the Offense, Scheming Big Plays, Day Schedule for Night Games. 11/1 -- Excerpt: Kelly...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal

After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote

Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball wins exhibition but loses Cate Reese

Arizona forward Cate Reese looked ready to go. She had the Wildcats’ first two points on an offensive rebound and putback, then she ran down the court to defend Cal State Los Angeles. Seconds later she was on the ground in pain where she stayed for several minutes. “So...
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

Stella Sun Joins KPNX in Phoenix as Morning Traffic Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Stella Sun has joined KPNX in Arizona as a morning traffic reporter. Sun recently left the Albuquerque, N.M. ABC station KOAT where...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix Country Club will host PGA TOUR Champions event

Phoenix Country Club will host the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship next Thursday – Sunday, November 10 – 13. The final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, will feature the top 36 golfers in the standings and determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use

Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

