ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Burning stictions in place due to expanding drought conditions

(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is prohibiting open burning in every Minnesota county except Cook, Lake and northern Saint Louis County in Minnesota's Arrowhead due to growing wildfire danger. The Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received over 25 reports of active wildfires Wednesday as strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions. Spokeswoman Leanne Langeberg says that "the expanding drought conditions that have really settled in since this summer, along with all that added leaf litter on the ground, and the vegetation like grasses that have dried out, there's more dry fuel available for a wildfire to spark."
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
MANDAN, ND
kvrr.com

Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections. North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections. WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures wanted to reduce its obligations to sample and restore topsoil for the construction of its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, according to Iowa Utilities Board filings. But the company told Iowa...
voiceofalexandria.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
MISSOURI STATE
KX News

Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener

(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid

Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
GALVA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy