FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
St. Thomas Up Next for No. 2 Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hits the road this weekend for a series against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn. The Buckeyes (8-1-1, 8-1-1- WCHA) and Tommies (1-7-1, 0-6-0 WCHA) face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday from the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maryland Tops Ohio State in B1G Quarterfinals, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a back-and-forth Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle, No. 20 Ohio State fell to second-ranked and second-seeded Maryland, 5-3, on a sun soaked day at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 11-8 on the season while Maryland improves to 17-2. The Short Story. The Buckeyes tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Trio Travels for ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio State women’s tennis team trio is heading west this weekend for the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sophie Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Month Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has earned October’s Defender of the Month title, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Jaques, who collected three weekly WCHA defenseman honors last month, earns the Buckeyes’ first conference player of the month honor of the 2022-23 season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST NORTHWESTERN
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to head to Evanston to face Northwestern on Saturday. “Every year, we really have three goals, and the first goal is to beat the team up north. We haven’t accomplished that yet, so that’s always in the back of our minds.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team opens its home schedule this week, hosting Akron for a dual meet at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Parking Information. Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes, Wallin Victorious at Cal Poly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team ended the fall portion of the season in the best way possible, claiming both the team title and medalist honors at the Cal Poly Invitational. Junior Adam Wallin fired a final round 69 in windy and cool conditions at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Fall Nationals Recap
Two wins for the Buckeyes on the opening day of the ITA Fall National Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. JJ Tracy started the day with a round of 32 singles match against Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback. Tracy rolled to a pair of 6-2, 6-2 set victories and was off the court quick.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Overwhelm Chaminade in Exhibition Action 101-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022-23 iteration of The Ohio State men’s basketball team put in their final preseason tune up as they played host to the Silverswords of Chaminade at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes dominated throughout on the way to a 101-57 victory. Senior...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens BTT vs. Michigan State Friday in Columbus
No. 3 Seed Ohio State vs. No. 6 Seed Michigan State — Big Ten Quarterfinals. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (9-2-5) opens 2022 Big Ten Tournament competition as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 Michigan State (6-8-2) Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with B1G+ providing the live stream.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Single Meet Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single meet tickets for 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The Buckeyes will host five meets at the Covelli Center this season, including three Big Ten Conference matchups. Ohio State starts the year hosting a non-conference quad meet which will bring...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Travel to Northwestern and Michigan State this Weekend
No. 6 Ohio State at RV Northwestern/Michigan State. Venues: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.) and Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.) at RV Northwestern (Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. at Michigan State (Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Rosters: Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean and Kim Honored by Big Ten Conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fifth-year midfielder Emma Goldean was named a second team All-Big Ten on Wednesday, the conference office announced. Additionally, graduate student Grace Kim is the Buckeyes’ Sportsmanship Honoree. The announcement of the all-conference teams was made on the eve of the 2022 Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Kick Off 2022-23 at MSU Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State will send 27 wrestlers to the Michigan State Open Saturday to get the 2022-23 season underway. Competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Jenison Fieldhouse on the MSU campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (high school or younger). All...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Competes at ITA Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team traveled to San Diego, Calif., for the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center this week. The Buckeye sophomore posted a thrilling comeback win in the opening round Wednesday before falling in three sets in the Round of 16 Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wallin Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Win in Cali
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Adam Wallin capped his fall season in a big way, by winning the Cal Poly Collegiate this week at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. As a result, he was named the Big Ten’s Men’s Golfer of the Week. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Set for ITA Fall National Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sydni Ratliff, a sophomore on the Ohio State women’s tennis team, will compete in the ITA Fall National Championships this week at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. The Buckeye, from Columbus, Ohio, and a Columbus Academy graduate, earned a spot in the...
