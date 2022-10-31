ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New ‘Storage Closet’ Bosa Nova Lounge and Pera’s Pimento Cheese and Hot Dogs Top News for Foodies

By Robin Barr Sussman
 3 days ago
houstoncitybook.com

This Weekend: Food Trucks, ‘Art Beer,’ Hip-Hop and More at Rice

THIS SATURDAY, AS part of its current Urban Impressions exhibit, Rice’s Moody Center presents Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience. The ambitious Urban Impressions art exhibit explores the relationship we have with our constructed cityscape environments, with works by Houston-based visionaries, Charis Ammon, Tiffany Chung and Rick Lowe. Saturday’s one-night-only, outdoor, multi-site event brings together luminaries of Houston’s jazz, poetry, and culinary scenes to celebrate Houston’s diversity and creativity. It’s an intriguing concept, and offers a welcome counterpoint to the exhibit’s heavier themes of displacement, urban sprawl, and the physical and spiritual challenges of life in a metropolis.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
ricethresher.org

Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown

Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

From the Birth of Hip-Hop in New York to Houston’s SLAB Movement, Nike Spotlights 40 Years of the Air Force 1

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its Air Force 1, Nike debuts its Join Forces Pack, a new collection that combines iconic graphics from four decades of AF1 releases. In honor of the sneaker’s legacy, Nike spotlights cultural meccas that have ushered in unbridled creativity and defined generations of artists and changemakers throughout Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. Referencing 40 years of design, the Join Forces Pack pays homage to each city by remixing the model’s iconic color combinations, layered paneling and ubiquitous Swoosh insignia. From hip-hop’s forefathers to SLAB culture in the Bayou City, the footprint left behind by these communities has cemented radical expression in music, fashion, art and car culture. The Join Forces Campaign shines a light on creatives like Sheopatra, founder of The Council Women, choreographer Storm DeBarge, rapper Lil KeKe, Lex Muro and Nick Flanagan from Mom ’n Dad Vintage and many more. Read more about each creator and city below, and check out the Join Forces Pack on Nike’s website.
HOUSTON, TX

