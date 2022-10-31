New ‘Storage Closet’ Bosa Nova Lounge and Pera’s Pimento Cheese and Hot Dogs Top News for Foodies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
houstoncitybook.com
This Weekend: Food Trucks, ‘Art Beer,’ Hip-Hop and More at Rice
THIS SATURDAY, AS part of its current Urban Impressions exhibit, Rice’s Moody Center presents Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience. The ambitious Urban Impressions art exhibit explores the relationship we have with our constructed cityscape environments, with works by Houston-based visionaries, Charis Ammon, Tiffany Chung and Rick Lowe. Saturday’s one-night-only, outdoor, multi-site event brings together luminaries of Houston’s jazz, poetry, and culinary scenes to celebrate Houston’s diversity and creativity. It’s an intriguing concept, and offers a welcome counterpoint to the exhibit’s heavier themes of displacement, urban sprawl, and the physical and spiritual challenges of life in a metropolis.
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
theleadernews.com
Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years
Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel
Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
houstoncitybook.com
A Halloween Tradition Returns, as Bone Bash Come Back with Fine-Feathered Theme
A FUN HALLOWEEN tradition in Houston — sidelined since 2019 due to Covid — made a fine-feathered comeback. The Bone Bash Gala, raising funds for Arthritis Foundation Houston, reemerged at the Post Oak Hotel with a “Peacock Ball” theme. A mix of feathery costumes and chic...
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
hellowoodlands.com
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
ricethresher.org
Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown
Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Houston?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Houston Chronicle
Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks
Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
hypebeast.com
From the Birth of Hip-Hop in New York to Houston’s SLAB Movement, Nike Spotlights 40 Years of the Air Force 1
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its Air Force 1, Nike debuts its Join Forces Pack, a new collection that combines iconic graphics from four decades of AF1 releases. In honor of the sneaker’s legacy, Nike spotlights cultural meccas that have ushered in unbridled creativity and defined generations of artists and changemakers throughout Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. Referencing 40 years of design, the Join Forces Pack pays homage to each city by remixing the model’s iconic color combinations, layered paneling and ubiquitous Swoosh insignia. From hip-hop’s forefathers to SLAB culture in the Bayou City, the footprint left behind by these communities has cemented radical expression in music, fashion, art and car culture. The Join Forces Campaign shines a light on creatives like Sheopatra, founder of The Council Women, choreographer Storm DeBarge, rapper Lil KeKe, Lex Muro and Nick Flanagan from Mom ’n Dad Vintage and many more. Read more about each creator and city below, and check out the Join Forces Pack on Nike’s website.
