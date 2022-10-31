ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Louisiana loggers hoping to rebound from recent losses

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Logging is the second largest division in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry, however natural disasters and the pandemic have brought logging in Louisiana to an all-time low. Logging is Louisiana’s main source of timber, and the industry provides employment to just over 25,000 Louisiana residents, making...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands

LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

Matt Williams gives your Friday morning headlines. You know the expression—reduce, reuse, recycle. According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work;...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Could Louisiana soon end personal income tax? It's complicated

BATON ROUGE, La. — With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September,...
LOUISIANA STATE
worldpipelines.com

New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana

CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Three Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win Big Money

Have You Caught Yourself Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. It was then I felt like I went down a rabbit hole in my own brain. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Would I move to the beach and lie to people that I invested in a start-up company and that's how I got all this money? Once I started to get my story straight I realized I missed my exit. Daydreaming will make you turn on autopilot and make you make a couple of u-turns to get to where you need to be.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy