Have You Caught Yourself Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. It was then I felt like I went down a rabbit hole in my own brain. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Would I move to the beach and lie to people that I invested in a start-up company and that's how I got all this money? Once I started to get my story straight I realized I missed my exit. Daydreaming will make you turn on autopilot and make you make a couple of u-turns to get to where you need to be.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO