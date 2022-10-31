Read full article on original website
Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is awarding grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states. The over $53 million in funds includes multiple grants in Louisiana, including one that focuses on central Louisiana’s air quality. Specifically, Louisiana will receive $422,255...
Louisiana loggers hoping to rebound from recent losses
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Logging is the second largest division in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry, however natural disasters and the pandemic have brought logging in Louisiana to an all-time low. Logging is Louisiana’s main source of timber, and the industry provides employment to just over 25,000 Louisiana residents, making...
Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents. According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation in efforts to return unclaimed property to its...
Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands
LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled...
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
Matt Williams gives your Friday morning headlines. You know the expression—reduce, reuse, recycle. According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work;...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, […]
Louisiana's prison population is shrinking, but hurdles still exist for the formerly incarcerated
NEW ORLEANS — It has been five years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed several bipartisan measures into law, aimed at reforming the state's criminal justice system. On Wednesday, Edwards participated in a roundtable discussion in New Orleans to detail the progress made since then. A recent report by...
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana
CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
Three Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win Big Money
Have You Caught Yourself Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. It was then I felt like I went down a rabbit hole in my own brain. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Would I move to the beach and lie to people that I invested in a start-up company and that's how I got all this money? Once I started to get my story straight I realized I missed my exit. Daydreaming will make you turn on autopilot and make you make a couple of u-turns to get to where you need to be.
