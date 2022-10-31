Read full article on original website
A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'
"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Canadian TikToker Asks Americans What A 'Double Double' Is & The Responses Are LOL (VIDEO)
A TikToker from Calgary exposed just how little Americans know about Canada in a series of videos. In one, she asked Americans what a Double Double is and people on TikTok are screaming at their phones watching the responses. Spoiler alert: literally no one she asked in the U.S. knew...
Here's How Much Business Class Costs On Canada's Major Airlines & Some Are Surprisingly Cheap
If you're looking to travel in style, the words "business class" might come to mind, but it can be difficult to determine where you'll get the most bang for your buck. Some of Canada's major airlines offer a pretty luxurious business-class experience, complete with priority boarding and baggage services, spacious, comfortable seats and indulgent dining options.
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Had To Restart Her Phone & Check Again To Believe It Was Real
A lottery winner in Ontario admits she was shocked and had to restart her phone before accepting her new multi-millionaire status. According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Teresa Francavilla won a whopping $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 1, 2022. Oh, and she also won $10 on...
BC TikToker Goes Viral For His Response To People Who 'Know Nothing About Canada'
The TikTok comments are heated after an American said that they "know nothing about Canada" and that it's not on their "travel bucket list." A TikToker in B.C. responded to all those people who say they don't know much about their northern neighbour, and it was pretty perfect. The TikTok,...
I Tried Netflix Canada's New Cheaper Plan With Ads & Here's Why You Should Consider Switching
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. As of November 1, a new subscription plan has hit Netflix Canada, which makes it just a little bit cheaper. Netflix Canada's Basic...
Quebec's Premier Doesn't Want More Newcomers There & Yes, Language Is The Issue
The feds recently announced some pretty ambitious plans when it comes to immigration in Canada, although not everyone appears to be happy about the news. According to the government's 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada wants to welcome over 1 million new permanent residents over the next three years. Canada plans...
We Asked 9 People From Toronto How Much They Make A Year & What They Pay In Rent (VIDEO)
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s how unaffordable living in Toronto has become. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone way up, and the rising cost of groceries and gas isn’t making things any easier. So to better understand how people are making ends meet, Narcity spoke with nine locals to find out how much they make a year to afford a place in Toronto.
I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,400 If You Love Tim Hortons' Breakfast
If you live in Canada, chances are you've heard the term "Timmies run" before. Sending one or more people out to grab coffee and breakfast from Tim Hortons is a staple gesture of the country's culture, and this Toronto casting call wants to pay you to do it. Groundglass Casting...
Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
Daylight Saving Time Ends In Canada Soon But These Areas Won't Be Gaining An Hour
The end of daylight saving time is quickly approaching in Canada but not everyone will be feeling the change in their sleeping patterns. On Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. ET, the clocks are officially changing for some parts of the provinces and territories, so you'll want to make sure you set your devices to the correct time the night before so you don't miss your morning alarm.
These New Ontario Restaurants Were Named The Best In Canada & A Toronto Spot Topped The List
If you're craving something new for your next dinner out, then these spots are worth a visit. Air Canada enRoute has revealed its Top 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant took first place. The venues were chosen by journalist Nancy Matsumoto who...
I Dined In The Dark At Toronto's ONoir Restaurant & Here's Why It Was My Toughest Meal Yet
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Eating in the dark might sound like an exciting experience but in reality, it's a lot tougher than you might think. Toronto's O.Noir...
Morning Brief: The Woes Of Working In Fast Food, Buying A Funeral Home & More
Off The Top: Elon Musk's quest to turn Twitter on its head continues, and like any savvy businessman, Musk turned to one tried and true idiom about making moolah: immediately start publicly haggling with best-selling horror author Stephen King. HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of...
Snowfall Warnings Are In Effect Across Canada Right Now & Some Spots Are In For 30 cm Already
Canada's winter forecast really does not let up, eh?. The winter weather forecast for the week is out and it looks like it'll be snowy for a good portion of Canada, with the prairies expecting a whole lot of snowfall into Wednesday. Parts of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and...
