Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ETOnline.com
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Five months after Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed the cause of her death. According to the official coroner's report released on Tuesday, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, confirming reports that the 25-year-old had died as a result of drugs.
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Says Kayce And Monica Dutton Are “In A Survival Movie,” Hint At Problems With Her Pregnancy
Yellowstone Season 5 is back in less than two weeks. Which means, we’re getting closer and closer to figuring out what exactly is going on with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), as we ended Season 4 with a lot of uncertainty surrounding what’s to come for the couple. The Season ended with Kayce’s vision quest, and at the end of his journey, he tells Monica (who happens to be expecting their second child) that he saw “the […] The post Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Says Kayce And Monica Dutton Are “In A Survival Movie,” Hint At Problems With Her Pregnancy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
