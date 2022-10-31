Yellowstone Season 5 is back in less than two weeks. Which means, we’re getting closer and closer to figuring out what exactly is going on with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), as we ended Season 4 with a lot of uncertainty surrounding what’s to come for the couple. The Season ended with Kayce’s vision quest, and at the end of his journey, he tells Monica (who happens to be expecting their second child) that he saw “the […] The post Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Says Kayce And Monica Dutton Are “In A Survival Movie,” Hint At Problems With Her Pregnancy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MONTANA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO