Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen once shared that Dennis Rodman was living two different lives at the same time.
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes players are showing hypocrisy after not calling out Kyrie Irving for his recent controversy.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Lamar Odom Says a Fan Gifted Him Back the NBA Championship Rings He Pawned in 2016
Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings that he pawned in 2016. The former forward, 42, who played on five different teams over 14 seasons, won two championships alongside Kobe Bryant while on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. On his new podcast On the...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”
Charles Barkley had it out for John Stockton, admitted he wanted to hurt him.
TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players on Kyrie Irving's antisemitic post: 'It's been crickets'
NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller called out players for their lack of response to Kyrie Irving and his antisemitic comments made on social media.
Golf Digest
Tacko Fall is playing in China now and suddenly looks like prime Bill Russell
Y’all remember Tacko Fall right? How could you not? He’s a 7’ 6” man named “Tacko.” During his short stint in the NBA, Fall made viral headlines—concussing himself on ceilings, making his professional basketball teammates look like Smurfs, etc.—but largely failed to make a splash on the court. This offseason, however, Fall took his talents to Xianjiang and, if this mixtape is any indication, has suddenly become prime Bill Russell. Check it out.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook’s new bench role underscores his need for “rhythm”
The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook experience has been topsy turvy (to say the least!) and the latest turn it’s taken is Westbrook moving to the bench to initially lead the second unit and then, as the game progresses, share minutes with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
silverscreenandroll.com
Can the Lakers capitalize on their upcoming soft schedule?
The NBA currently finds itself in a strange place. Beyond the more serious goings-on in Brooklyn, the league as a whole feels like it has been flipped on it’s on head to start the year. Perhaps the best example of this is what is currently transpiring in the Western Conference standings.
Yardbarker
Angels History: The Four Greatest Los Angeles Angels of All-Time
Sports fans are often history buffs, and arguing about the most outstanding players is one surefire way to get debate raging. The Los Angeles Angels undoubtedly have a great player with Mike Trout, but who else stands out from the team’s history? There are four of the finest baseball players to play for the Angels in no particular order.
silverscreenandroll.com
Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass
“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
silverscreenandroll.com
Patrick Beverley’s on-court play needs to rise to the level of his off-court impact
Patrick Beverley’s first media availability after becoming a member of the Lakers was a masterclass on everything that makes him who he is as both a player and a person. Fresh off the practice court, Beverley confidently strode into the room and greeted the assembled media and Lakers staffers alike with boisterous hellos and how’s everyone doings. When his prompt when mostly unanswered — save for a few murmurs — he quickly became animated and re-engaged the group a second time, scolding them into a response. He then proceeded to look every media member in the eye and answer their questions directly, honestly, and with more than a hint of his trademarked confrontational style.
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’
A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.
Comments / 0