Los Angeles, CA

Golf Digest

Tacko Fall is playing in China now and suddenly looks like prime Bill Russell

Y’all remember Tacko Fall right? How could you not? He’s a 7’ 6” man named “Tacko.” During his short stint in the NBA, Fall made viral headlines—concussing himself on ceilings, making his professional basketball teammates look like Smurfs, etc.—but largely failed to make a splash on the court. This offseason, however, Fall took his talents to Xianjiang and, if this mixtape is any indication, has suddenly become prime Bill Russell. Check it out.
silverscreenandroll.com

Can the Lakers capitalize on their upcoming soft schedule?

The NBA currently finds itself in a strange place. Beyond the more serious goings-on in Brooklyn, the league as a whole feels like it has been flipped on it’s on head to start the year. Perhaps the best example of this is what is currently transpiring in the Western Conference standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels History: The Four Greatest Los Angeles Angels of All-Time

Sports fans are often history buffs, and arguing about the most outstanding players is one surefire way to get debate raging. The Los Angeles Angels undoubtedly have a great player with Mike Trout, but who else stands out from the team’s history? There are four of the finest baseball players to play for the Angels in no particular order.
silverscreenandroll.com

Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass

“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Patrick Beverley’s on-court play needs to rise to the level of his off-court impact

Patrick Beverley’s first media availability after becoming a member of the Lakers was a masterclass on everything that makes him who he is as both a player and a person. Fresh off the practice court, Beverley confidently strode into the room and greeted the assembled media and Lakers staffers alike with boisterous hellos and how’s everyone doings. When his prompt when mostly unanswered — save for a few murmurs — he quickly became animated and re-engaged the group a second time, scolding them into a response. He then proceeded to look every media member in the eye and answer their questions directly, honestly, and with more than a hint of his trademarked confrontational style.
silverscreenandroll.com

Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’

A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.

