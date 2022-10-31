Read full article on original website
Auburn football: 2 new names to track in head coaching search
After he spent less than two years on the Plains, the Auburn football program has officially parted ways with Bryan Harsin and a number of his support staff. Cadillac Williams has been historically named as the Tigers’ interim head coach to finish out the season, and the rest of the staffers shuffled around the fill the holes left by the other fired coaches.
Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen
Here's why Auburn should bring Deion Sanders to the Plains.
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
etxview.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon
It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering hesitates about Lane Kiffin to Auburn, submits him for another SEC West possibility
Chris Doering has heard the rumors of Lane Kiffin possibly getting the Auburn job, but that’s not something he would endorse out of the gate. Speaking on the “Zach Gelb Show” Doering explained his reasoning. “That’s an interesting thought, I’ve heard other people talk about down the...
The Intrigue of Auburn's Head Coaching job | Singled Out
247Sports' National Recruiting analyst Chris Singletary talks makes the case for Auburn being a destination job.
Auburn Plainsman
Small town to the big leagues: A journey to one of the biggest stages in sports
It’s a Tuesday night and Will Herring is exactly where he wants to be — on the football field. This time, it’s in a different capacity. He’s there as a dad and a coach. Born and raised in the Opelika-Auburn area, Herring grew up an Auburn...
auburntigers.com
Auburn women host Tuskegee for Thursday exhibition
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 edition of the Tigers as they will host Tuskegee in an exhibition contest Thursday night at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT, and admission is free to all fans. The Tigers...
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
WSFA
Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season. Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday
LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
Opelika-Auburn News
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
thebamabuzz.com
Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year
Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Session Cocktails is bringing an elevated cocktail experience to downtown Auburn
Session Cocktails is raising the bar in downtown Auburn with its opening on Thursday, December 1. Owner Hunter Wiggins is bringing the success of his Tuscaloosa location to the heart of Auburn for a fresh, eclectic and upscale experience. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new opening. How...
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
