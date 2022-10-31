ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 new names to track in head coaching search

After he spent less than two years on the Plains, the Auburn football program has officially parted ways with Bryan Harsin and a number of his support staff. Cadillac Williams has been historically named as the Tigers’ interim head coach to finish out the season, and the rest of the staffers shuffled around the fill the holes left by the other fired coaches.
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn women host Tuskegee for Thursday exhibition

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 edition of the Tigers as they will host Tuskegee in an exhibition contest Thursday night at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT, and admission is free to all fans. The Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSFA

Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season. Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has...
TUSKEGEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday

LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
SHORTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy