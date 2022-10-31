ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County

By Heather Abraham
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund: Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry 03:57

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.

That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.

Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.

For Gregory Reeder, of Butler, the Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry has truly been a beacon in the storm of ever-increasing food prices over the last few months.

"I was low on food, so I thought I'd come out and get some food so I could make it through the rest of the month," Reeder said.  "The grocery stores are too expensive."

For Lori McKinney and Bill Stutz, also of Butler, it was their first time at the food pantry, which is served, in part, by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and is a partner in the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

For the people who work and volunteer at the food bank, it is a ministry of love and faith regardless of circumstances.

"Serve anybody who's in need; doesn't matter what their situation is in life," Joe Franciscus, the Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry director, said. "It could be a job loss. It could be just going through a hard time. It could be they have a full-time job and they're just not having enough money to pay for their food. So, we like to provide that for them."

They have four food distributions a week, serving anyone in Butler County.

They see roughly 50 families a day, which is 200 families a week, and provide them with everything from fresh produce to meat to canned and boxed goods.

This year, with inflation and the skyrocketing cost of food, the need is greater than ever.

"What we thought was a need during COVID has now steamrolled," food pantry volunteer Sandy Schall said.

Of course, as the holidays approach, things will get even busier with the expectation of upwards of 300 families a week. That's where the Turkey Fund comes in.

The Turkey Fund not only helps the families they serve, but it also helps the pantry itself in case other community donations fall short, Franciscus said.

"You never know what could happen, so to have that as kind of a 'we know that's gonna be there' is really important to us," he said.

That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are so important. There are so many people in our area who are struggling right now, maybe even your neighbor or someone on your street.

But with your help and the help of great community partners like the Lighthouse Food Pantry, we can all make a difference together.

"This is a judge free zone," Franciscus said. "We don't judge or look down on anybody for their circumstances. It doesn't matter what they're going through in life. We've all had hard times. We've all been there."

The Lighthouse Foundation has 20 staff members, but just two dedicated to the food pantry. However, they have roughly 100 volunteers who help out.

To make a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, click here .

