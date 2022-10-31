ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police: Speed a Factor in Rollover Crash at I-275 Ramp in Greendale

Greendale Police released their crash report this afternoon. Photo by Greendale Police. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Police have released their findings from a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash that shut down the Interstate 275 ramp on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash around 2:49 p.m. where the semi-tuck was...
GREENDALE, IN
WLWT 5

OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the Ohio River, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure

PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning. Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.
EATON, OH

