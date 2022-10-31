Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle vehicle fire on I-275 in Colerain Township
WHITE OAK, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The car fire on I-275 has been put out by Colerain firefighters, Wednesday morning. Traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No delays are being reported at this time. 6:38 a.m. A vehicle fire is blocking the two left lanes on...
Driver hits multiple homes after falling asleep at the wheel; Two people sent to area hospital
DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a driver fell asleep at the wheel of a van Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:15 a.m., deputies from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Harrison Township...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Customer charged in double shooting of Wendy's employees in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A customer has been charged in a double shooting that left two fast food workers injured. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's in Walnut Hills on William Howard Taft Road. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cincinnati police tell WLWT the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-car crash blocking traffic on Madison Road in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-car crash blocking traffic on Madison Road in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
2 Sabina men killed in head-on Clinton County crash on US-68, state patrol reports
CLINTON COUNTY — Two Clinton County residents from the village of Sabina were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68, south of Center Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington said. >> 1 of 2 victims critically injured in crash that shuts down I-75 North...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police: Speed a Factor in Rollover Crash at I-275 Ramp in Greendale
Greendale Police released their crash report this afternoon. Photo by Greendale Police. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Police have released their findings from a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash that shut down the Interstate 275 ramp on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash around 2:49 p.m. where the semi-tuck was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire has shut down lanes along west I-275 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a vehicle fire on the interstate in Anderson Township, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
1 taken to hospital after Trotwood shooting; investigation underway
TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday. Police were dispatched to the area of Blairfield Place and Hallworth Place in reference to a person shot, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department. Officers found a male with non-life-threatening...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the Ohio River, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure
PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning. Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.
