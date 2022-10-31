ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saddle River, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore

There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In I-287 Crash

Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said. The vehicle struck a guardrail and a bridge support near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The accident is under investigation. to follow...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

A driver was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in Glen Rock. The Honda CRV crashed on Maple Avenue near the corner of Ackerman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's University Medical...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware

The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car. The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian, 35, Critical After Being Struck By Car In Linden

A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash in Linden, authorities said. At 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Linden police responded to 2040 E. St. Georges Ave. on reports of a serious motor vehicle collision. A preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old man from Roselle was walking in the...
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

