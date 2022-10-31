Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Double Pickup Truck Crash Causes Injuries, Delays On Rt. 287 In Morris County
A crash involving two pickup trucks caused injuries and delays on Route 287 in Morris County late Wednesday morning. The trucks collided in the southbound lanes near milepost 53 in Riverdale just after 11:55 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com. Multiple occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for...
Firefighter dies in the line of duty, N.J. department says
A Bergen County, New Jersey, firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely...
Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore
There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Driver Seriously Hurt As Dump Truck Overturns In Morris County: PHOTOS
A dump truck driver was seriously hurt after the vehicle overturned in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Long Valley Fire Company responded to the crash on Schooley’s Mountain Road just before 7:10 a.m., the department said. The driver was extricated with help from the local first aid...
Two Dead In I-287 Crash
Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said. The vehicle struck a guardrail and a bridge support near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The accident is under investigation. to follow...
SUV Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in Glen Rock. The Honda CRV crashed on Maple Avenue near the corner of Ackerman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's University Medical...
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
Wanaque Volunteer Firefighter Charged With Arson In Halloween Incident: Prosecutor
A volunteer firefighter from North Jersey has been charged with arson after he was caught setting a piece of paper on fire and placing it on the ground, causing brush to erupt in flames Halloween morning, authorities said. Shannon B. Muller, 40, a Wanaque volunteer firefighter, was found just before...
Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware
The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car. The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Hackensack Pedestrian, 59, Struck By Car Was Outside Crosswalk: Police
A 59-year-old woman was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck by a car leaving her in critical condition in Hackensack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, police said. The woman was near 39 Hudson St. around 6:15 p.m. when she was hit by a 2012 Lexus driven...
rocklanddaily.com
Four Spring Valley Police Department Officers Receive Award for Heroic Act
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and the Spring Valley Village Board presented four Spring Valley police officers with the 2022 NYS Senate Commendation Award for preventing a suicide jumper incident. On September 20, officers Jordan and Ungar were first to arrive at the overpass on Route 59 in Spring Valley. A visibly...
Pedestrian, 35, Critical After Being Struck By Car In Linden
A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash in Linden, authorities said. At 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Linden police responded to 2040 E. St. Georges Ave. on reports of a serious motor vehicle collision. A preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old man from Roselle was walking in the...
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Comments / 0