muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Concert Association to present World War II musical program Saturday night
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Concert Association’s second concert of its 2022-23 season is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 with the Victory Vertical Project in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. HCA is offering $5 tickets for veterans with veteran ID cards.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Sarah Deien and the Riedel Foundation
Ashley Conrad talks about the work Sarah Deien is doing with Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation and about her days in local television and radio. Harvey’s, The Abbey, Utopia, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Instant Replay and The Liquor Booth bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Oct. 24-27, 2022
A girl was born to Damien Straube and Marranda Harrison of Quincy at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 24. A boy was born to David Edward and Megan Elizabeth Sapp of Mendon at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25. A boy was born to Alex and Tiffany Monaghan of Quincy at 5 a.m. Oct. 27.
khqa.com
Santa's Zephyr Express chugs back for 5th year
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — All aboard!. Santa's Zephyr Express is returning for its fifth year to help usher in the holiday season. Families are invited to join Santa who will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb on Friday, December 2, 2022. Kriss Kringle and his helpers will...
muddyrivernews.com
Family medicine provider joins Blessing Health
QUINCY — Dr. Surya Polavarapu has joined the Blessing Health Family Medicine department in Quincy. Known as Dr. Surya to her patients, she completed residency at SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy after earning her medical degree at GSL Medical College, one of the premier private medical institutions in India.
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for food boxes for the Christmas season
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign is partnering with people and community organizations to bring joy to low-income children in Lewis, Marion, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Ralls counties in northeast Missouri. This year’s local partner for Toys for Tots is RSVP at Douglass...
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 17-21, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Jack E. Bunte Revocable Trust of Quincy sold a residence...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
khqa.com
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
muddyriversports.com
Defensive-minded Bombers earn spot in highly anticipated sectional championship
FARMINGTON, Ill. — Taking the court under the watchful eyes of a rival and future foe could have been slightly unnerving. Facing an opponent looking for retribution could have, too. The Macomb volleyball team ignored it all and delivered a prime in-the-moment effort Monday night, dispatching Sherrard 25-15, 25-14...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash set for January; public defender files motion of affirmative defense
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy was placed on the jury docket for Jan. 9. Wike, 21, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Amy Lannerd. He is represented by Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson.
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
muddyrivernews.com
Public hearing on proposed utility rate increase set for Thursday
QUINCY — A public hearing to discuss the proposed utility rate increase will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the City Council chambers. After a brief introduction, a presentation will be made by Jeff Conte, director of public works. The City of Quincy is looking at...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
