Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms
SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget
The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
KOMO News
What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
KOMO News
King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house people experiencing homelessness in empty apartment units. "It is a human right to be housed and folks deserve the same opportunity to live inside that everybody else does," KCRHA...
King County judge temporarily blocks $4 billion dividend payment to Albertsons investors
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the Albertsons-Kroger merger originally aired on Oct. 31, 2022. A King County judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors on Thursday evening. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued...
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
5 things to know Thursday
A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
Seattle Revive I-5 work rained out, ‘still a go’ for Everett
Rain in the forecast means the Washington Department of Transportation has to postpone Revive I-5 work in Seattle this weekend, but the same cannot be said for Everett. The work that was originally scheduled to take place Friday night though Monday in Seattle will now be pushed to next weekend.
MyNorthwest.com
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
Timeline: Heavy rain and strong winds could lead to minor flooding, isolated power outages into the weekend
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington, with impacts forecasted to last into the weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. The first weather event is a cold front accompanied by a "strong"...
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates
LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
