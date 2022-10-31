ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget

The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
Local Insider

Seattle has a dog poop problem

This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates

LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy