Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KUOW
Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?
It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says
Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
5 things to know Thursday
A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide
The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
KEPR
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
Comments / 0