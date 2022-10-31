ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
providenceri.gov

City Council Approves Final Passage of Tax Agreements for Superman Building and Former Providence Journal Building

Providence, RI – Tonight, city councilors passed on a vote of 11 to 2 (with one councilor abstaining and one absent) a 30-year tax stabilization agreement (TSA) ordinance between the city and High Rock Westminster Street LLC, the owner of 111 Westminster Street (also known as the Superman building). Councilors also approved on a vote of 13 to 1 final passage of a 20-year tax stabilization agreement ordinance for 203 Westminster Street (the old Providence Journal building and Kresge’s department store next to city hall). “Hive Life” will encompass some 124 apartments.
providenceri.gov

Mayor Elorza, DESIGNxRI Launch Inaugural Providence Pre-Catalyst Program Cycle

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today joined DESIGNxRI Executive Director Ellie Brown and Design Catalyst Program graduates Manan Narang and Lexus Fernandez to announce the inaugural Providence Pre-Catalyst program launch and re-launch the seventh Design Catalyst Program. The Pre-Catalyst program will provide Providence-based residents wishing to establish a business with an intensive four-week program with business mentorship and professional development training to promote design and creative business. As in years past, the returning Providence Design Catalyst program will provide qualifying already established Providence-based design businesses with $150,000 in grant funding capital in amounts between $10,000 and $15,000, in addition to business mentorship and professional development training to promote business growth.
