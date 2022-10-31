ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jack
3d ago

This disgusts me. The location is about for blocks from where I grew up. I always felt safe there during my youth. Now, I absolutely hate what has happened to the formerly great city of my youth.

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider

CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town

Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CHICAGO, IL

