Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit

Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
BROOKLYN, NY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'I try to make his life hell': T.J. McConnell pushes Tyrese Haliburton as Pacers guard evolves

INDIANAPOLIS — Even in as meaningless a setting that exists in the NBA, Tyrese Haliburton kept his guard up. Pacers FanJam, a low-intensity scrimmage for fans, was about to get underway. As the clock ticked down closer to tipoff, point guard T.J. McConnell chatted with referees near the scorer’s table. Haliburton wouldn’t have it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI

