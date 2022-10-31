Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes players are showing hypocrisy after not calling out Kyrie Irving for his recent controversy.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit
Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
Yardbarker
Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently 2-5, and there's no doubt that the team had a rough start to the season. The team has had a solid overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently, but they still have some work to do if they are to become a top-tier team.
'I try to make his life hell': T.J. McConnell pushes Tyrese Haliburton as Pacers guard evolves
INDIANAPOLIS — Even in as meaningless a setting that exists in the NBA, Tyrese Haliburton kept his guard up. Pacers FanJam, a low-intensity scrimmage for fans, was about to get underway. As the clock ticked down closer to tipoff, point guard T.J. McConnell chatted with referees near the scorer’s table. Haliburton wouldn’t have it.
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
