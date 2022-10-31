Read full article on original website
Related
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date
Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Peregrym is an original...
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
ETOnline.com
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Five months after Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed the cause of her death. According to the official coroner's report released on Tuesday, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, confirming reports that the 25-year-old had died as a result of drugs.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
How LL Cool J Inspired Daniela Ruah During A Tough Shoot On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles - Exclusive
After 14 seasons of starring on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Daniela Ruah — who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye — can quite literally call her co-stars "family." Working alongside Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen for all these years means they've experienced all kinds of ups and downs together.
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov.4: Sheila’s Spooktacular Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct 31-Nov. 4 reveal a special standalone episode featuring the villainous Sheila Carter.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
Bustle
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Who is leaving Chicago Med in season 8? (SPOILERS)
Chicago Med keeps dropping bombs on its viewers. There have been a staggering amount of cast turnover in season 8, despite there having only been six episodes that have aired. The thing is, the turnover is going to continue. In an effort to keep all the facts straight, and prepare...
Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama
After 13 years, its fantastic how much of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast is still intact from the show's early day. Let's get reacquainted with them.
Comments / 0