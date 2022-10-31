Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Sylva Herald
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
tribpapers.com
Turning Tragedy into a Tribute
Woodfin – It’s not often a family can turn a tragedy into a tribute, especially when it’s the loss of a child. The King Family was able to name a portion of Roy Pope Park in Woodfin after their daughter, Avery, the little 23-month-old girl who was killed by a driver in Atlanta, Georgia in May 2006.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Marshall Handmade Market Returns November 19-20
The Marshall Handmade Market is returning on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, after a two-year pause. “In those years, we’ve all faced so many unknowns, missed opportunities for connection and disruptions to our beloved traditions,” says Jocelyn Mosser, co-director with Julie Covington of the Market.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Highlands Kitchen & Bar at Lake Lure
The Highlands Kitchen and Bar boasts an undeniably beautiful view over Lake Lure, but the restaurant’s scenic location is only one facet of its appeal. Owners Megan and John Venuto have combined their very different backgrounds—John is Italian and Megan is Korean—to create a diverse and delicious menu. “We have both grown into a love for seafood and the freshest ingredients when preparing dishes and it shows in our entrees,” says Megan. “The menu has a splash of each of our own cultures. We want to provide dishes that we know our guests will enjoy.”
liveforlivemusic.com
Billy Strings Sets Off On An Unexpected Journey On Night One In Asheville [Photos/Videos]
It began with the forging of the Great Strings. Six were given to Billy Strings, wisest and fairest of all beings, who began his Away From The Shire Halloween run in Asheville, NC on Saturday. The first of three concerts at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena saw a bevy of debuts and a pair of special guests for the Lord of the Rings-themed show.
onekindesign.com
Step into a spectacular mountain contemporary home in North Carolina
Living Stone Design + Build has created this spectacular mountain contemporary home that exemplifies biophilic design, located in the private community of Southcliff, just outside of downtown Asheville, North Carolina. This home was constructed with sustainability in mind. This includes Energy Star, Greenbuilt, Indoor AirPlus, Aging-In-Place, and low-maintenance standards. Stylish,...
visitncsmokies.com
Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge
If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
abcnews4.com
After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways
An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
