KFVS12
Paducah man arrested for arson
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with attempted arson in October fire at Paducah home
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police claim he intentionally set a fire while a burn ban was in place in an alleged attempt to burn a home and nearby vehicles. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a call just before midnight on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man charged with armed robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint outside a bar in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report about the robbery around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 16. The victim told officers he was talking with a man in the parking lot of the bar in the 100 block of South 3rd Street when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the police department says.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Mayfield found, safe
MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old Mayfield girl is missing and police are asking for public assistance in locating her. According to Tuesday morning Facebook post, Aerial Holmes was last seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday. She is described as five feet, four inches tall and 190 pounds with black...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
KFVS12
Mayfield police looking for missing 10-year-old boy
Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season.
KFVS12
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe. According to the Mayfield Police Department Facebook page, the boy and a missing 15-year-old girl were both found safe. They said arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families. Earlier on Tuesday, police...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting vehicle in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — A 60-year-old man police named as a suspect last month in a shots-fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks of Carbondale in connection to an Oct. 11 shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department collects 90 pounds of unwanted pills on drug take-back day
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says this year's drug-takeback event was a success, announcing they collected a total of 90 pounds of unwanted pills. The medication was collected at the Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion, where guests were able to drive through to dispose of their unwanted or unneeded pills and patches.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Trigg County crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road. KSP says...
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes.
