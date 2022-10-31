ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested for arson

Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with attempted arson in October fire at Paducah home

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police claim he intentionally set a fire while a burn ban was in place in an alleged attempt to burn a home and nearby vehicles. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a call just before midnight on...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man charged with armed robbery in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint outside a bar in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report about the robbery around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 16. The victim told officers he was talking with a man in the parking lot of the bar in the 100 block of South 3rd Street when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the police department says.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Mayfield found, safe

MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old Mayfield girl is missing and police are asking for public assistance in locating her. According to Tuesday morning Facebook post, Aerial Holmes was last seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday. She is described as five feet, four inches tall and 190 pounds with black...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe. According to the Mayfield Police Department Facebook page, the boy and a missing 15-year-old girl were both found safe. They said arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families. Earlier on Tuesday, police...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting vehicle in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL — A 60-year-old man police named as a suspect last month in a shots-fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks of Carbondale in connection to an Oct. 11 shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects

The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day

A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating deadly Trigg County crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road. KSP says...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy