PADUCAH — Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint outside a bar in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report about the robbery around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 16. The victim told officers he was talking with a man in the parking lot of the bar in the 100 block of South 3rd Street when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the police department says.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO