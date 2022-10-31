ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
broomfieldleader.com

How Colorado educators can help Hispanic students realize their college dreams

Bennett High senior Elisabeth Rodriguez delivered two important messages to counselors recently about getting students into college. She reminded them that counselors should foster students’ dreams of higher education as freshmen rather than when they’re leaving high school. And she called on them to support students in attaining their aspirations.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Local beer brewers continue combating price issues

Higher material and labor costs are primary challenges facing craft beer makers in Colorado that are wrestling with passing price hikes onto consumers. “It’s hard to point at anything that’s not getting more expensive,” said Casey LeFever, 4 Noses Brewing Company front of house director. Earlier this...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy