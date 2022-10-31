ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Selena Gomez opens up about her mental-health struggles in 'My Mind & Me'

In the most deeply personal aspect of "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like "I have to stop living like this" and "I want to know how to breathe again." Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.

