Related
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Attending The CMA Awards This Year: “I Don’t Know If I Feel Home There Right Now”
In the wake of Maren Morris’ very public twitter beef with Brittany Aldean, she’s reconsidering attending the CMA Awards this coming November, even though she is nominated for an award. Incase you missed the country music world drama last month, let me give you a little run down:
Selena Gomez opens up about her mental-health struggles in 'My Mind & Me'
In the most deeply personal aspect of "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like "I have to stop living like this" and "I want to know how to breathe again." Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.
