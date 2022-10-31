ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man described as a meth dealer, sent to Nebraska prison

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man described as a drug dealer was sentenced to a four-year state prison term Wednesday, in Gage County District Court. 39-year-old James Orton was ultimately convicted of drug possession and two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. He avoided drug distribution charges and a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Buffalo County drug arrest leads to federal prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is going to federal prison on drug charges that originated in Buffalo County. The U.S. Attorney’s office said 31-year-old Charlie Rea of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. A federal judge sentenced Rea to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. After serving his sentence, Rea will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Chicago man sentenced in Nebraska on cocaine, fentanyl charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Chicago man will spend over seven years in prison after being found in Nebraska with over 10 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine. Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute mixtures containing cocaine and another mixture containing fentanyl.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hutchins charged with burglary in violation of protection order

NEBRASKA CITY – Travis Hutchins, 39, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary, stalking and violation of a protection order on Oct. 21. An arrest affidavit says Hutchins’ estranged wife is the subject of a Sept. 27 protection order. She came to the police station to report that Hutchins was waiting for her when she got off work and entered her house through the back door when she entered the front door.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN

