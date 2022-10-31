LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is going to federal prison on drug charges that originated in Buffalo County. The U.S. Attorney’s office said 31-year-old Charlie Rea of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. A federal judge sentenced Rea to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. After serving his sentence, Rea will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO