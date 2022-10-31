Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man described as a meth dealer, sent to Nebraska prison
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man described as a drug dealer was sentenced to a four-year state prison term Wednesday, in Gage County District Court. 39-year-old James Orton was ultimately convicted of drug possession and two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. He avoided drug distribution charges and a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
fox32chicago.com
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman charged with murder
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
KSNB Local4
Buffalo County drug arrest leads to federal prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is going to federal prison on drug charges that originated in Buffalo County. The U.S. Attorney’s office said 31-year-old Charlie Rea of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. A federal judge sentenced Rea to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. After serving his sentence, Rea will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Chicago man sentenced in Nebraska on cocaine, fentanyl charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Chicago man will spend over seven years in prison after being found in Nebraska with over 10 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine. Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute mixtures containing cocaine and another mixture containing fentanyl.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
Harvey man pleads guilty in 2021 Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
CHICAGO - A man from Harvey has pled guilty after a 2021 carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora. Edward J. McGee, 27, has agreed to a sentence of 35 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
News Channel Nebraska
Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
Suburban man gets 17 years in head-on DUI crash that killed 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a head-on DUI crash that killed two women in 2019. Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted on four counts of aggravated DUI on Aug. 10 following a jury trial. On June 8, 2019, police responded to a crash in Fremont […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man went on ‘significant crime spree’ while on bail for a felony drug case, officials say
A Chicago man went on a weeks-long “significant crime spree” across the North Side while on bail for a felony narcotics case, officials said Tuesday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, is charged with ten felonies, including the vehicular hijacking of a senior citizen, burglaries, and robberies. The incidents began on...
USPS offers $50K reward for information on armed robbery of letter carrier on West Side
CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the armed robbery of a letter carrier on the West Side earlier this week. USPS officials say the incident happened in the Austin neighborhood...
News Channel Nebraska
Hutchins charged with burglary in violation of protection order
NEBRASKA CITY – Travis Hutchins, 39, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary, stalking and violation of a protection order on Oct. 21. An arrest affidavit says Hutchins’ estranged wife is the subject of a Sept. 27 protection order. She came to the police station to report that Hutchins was waiting for her when she got off work and entered her house through the back door when she entered the front door.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
Prosecutors previously said the officer fired her gun at a group who stole her car, but the group had not displayed a firearm or threatened her prior to the incident.
