BBC
'Seeing Matt Hancock on I'm A Celebrity will bring back heartache'
A mother who could not see her dying son while Matt Hancock broke social distancing rules said she was angry he was joining a reality show. Penny Bibby of South Benfleet was not allowed to be with her son in hospital due to Covid restrictions. Ollie Bibby, 27, died on...
Public will treat Matt Hancock like a toy, says reigning I’m a Celebrity champion
Danny Miller predicts former health secretary will be punished for his Covid record before being voted off
Fleur East allowed to restart Strictly dance-off routine after prop incident, BBC confirms
Fleur East was given a second shot at her Strictly Come Dancing dance-off performance again following an “incident with a prop”, the BBC have confirmed.During Saturday (29 October) night’s Halloween show, the “Sax” singer performed a Salsa to Beyonce’s “Break My Soul”, scoring 32 points on the leaderboard.However, East found herself in the dance-off once again against EastEnders actor James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden, with both pairs having to perform for a second time.When East and partner Cito Coppola went to perform, however, their routine was briefly halted and the couple were allowed to restart. They danced...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Emmerdale cast stunned after King Charles sends message during National Television Awards
King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop. King Charles III praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdalecast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards. Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with...
tatler.com
Princess of Wales masters monochrome dressing on visit to Scarborough
The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and today was no exception as she joined the Prince of Wales for a visit to Scarborough to promote a cause close to their hearts: improving mental health services available to young people. The Royal Foundation of The Prince...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Junior Eurovision: UK act revealed as Freya Skye
A 13-year-old from Buckinghamshire will represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest next month, it has been announced. Freya Skye said: "I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting". It is the first time in more than...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Penny Mordaunt says Splash! reality show gig didn’t affect her duties as MP
Penny Mordaunt defended her reality television experiences and said it did not affect her duties as an MP after Matt Hancock’s move to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was raised in parliament.Discussing her appearance on ITV show Splash! in 2014, the Commons leader said she was compared to “a paving slab being pushed off a scaffold” – but insisted she could still work as an MP.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was joining the ITV reality show at a time when parliament is sitting.Government minister Graham Stuart...
Coach tickets for Glastonbury sell-out in half an hour, organisers say
Ticket and coach packages for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out within half an hour of going on sale, organisers said.The coach tickets, which include transport to the Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, were all bought after being made available at 6pm on Thursday.At 6.23pm, Glastonbury’s official account posted: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.“Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpresswill offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).”In 2019, the festival announced at...
Matt Hancock - live: Minister did constituency work while on TV show Splash!
Matt Hancock is coming under fire for a deal worth a reported £400,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here during the cost of living crisis.The West Suffolk MP and former health secretary has landed in Australia for the reality TV show, which starts on Sunday.Reports say Mr Hancock will pocket around £400,000 to appear on the popular show and the payday has sparked a backlash among some of the constituents facing higher food and energy bills.Sharon Twite, 50, landlady of The White Swan, in Exning, in Hancock’s constituency, voted for him at the last...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
The Aristocrats announce The Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates
Prog supergroup the Aristocrats will tour the UK and Ireland in June
SB Nation
What a difference a year makes! Another long trip to Yorkshire, but this time we got the points
On the 2nd of November 2021, I travelled up to Sheffield on a National Express coach from London at midday, to watch the Lads lose 3-0 at Hillsborough. I was then stuck in Sheffield until 1am and got the bus, arriving back at my uni accommodation at 6:30am. Travel was...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Rail strike brings Cardiff travel stress
A train strike will bring disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to Cardiff on Saturday, with one fan saying it will be a nervous journey. Wales face New Zealand in the autumn internationals and the match kicks off at 15:15 GMT. However, national rail strikes mean fewer trains before...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
