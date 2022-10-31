If you haven’t heard, “skin cycling” is trending. No, this viral #BeautyTok concept is not a workout, but a simple regime that touts minimal skincare products on an alternating schedule—a great way to stick to a routine at night and give your skin time to tolerate products (especially ones with high active ingredients). On night one, cyclers apply an exfoliant. On night two, a retinoid. And on nights three and four, you let your skin recover.

18 HOURS AGO