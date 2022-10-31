STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate Student Association is honoring 41 winners of the university’s 22nd Graduate Student Research Symposium. More than 100 students recently showcased oral and poster presentations to a panel of MSU faculty members and researchers during the symposium. Approximately 45 faculty judges and 20 graduate student volunteers assisted with the event. Projects were divided across four categories—education, arts and sciences, and business; forest resources and veterinary medicine; agriculture and life sciences; and engineering. Winners received monetary awards—first place, $150; second place, $75; and third place, $50.

