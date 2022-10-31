Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MSU celebrates new Music Building with ribbon cutting
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is celebrating its new state-of-the-art Music Building with an official ribbon cutting ceremony today [Nov. 3]. The $21 million project provides a new space for the Department of Music, part of MSU’s College of Education. MSU President Mark E. Keenum said the university has enjoyed...
MSU issues reminder for gift solicitation policy
Mississippi State's university-wide policy regarding the solicitation of gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations requires all fundraising units of the university to coordinate prospect solicitation with the respective development officer of their area and inform the MSU Foundation of all such solicitations and proposals. This policy is not intended to...
MSU Fall Enrollment: Mississippi State continues to focus on student success and degree completion
STARKVILLE, Miss.—After seven years of unprecedented enrollment growth, Mississippi State is reporting a slight decline in first-time freshman enrollment to the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) this fall. IHL released enrollment information for the system’s eight public universities today [Nov. 2]. MSU...
CTL to host online New Faculty Teaching Academy
Do you want to be more prepared for teaching this year? Join the Mississippi State Center for Teaching and Learning’s New Faculty Teaching Academy, which will be delivered online during Winter Session. Participants will learn essential strategies for engaging, motivating and communicating with students as well as the basics...
MSU faculty member wins 2022 Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State University English faculty member is the winner of the third annual Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry, a prestigious prize presented to a living poet who is not a U.S. citizen for a full-length book of poems published in the previous year. Saddiq Dzukogi, a Department...
MSU recognizes 41 Graduate Student Research Symposium winners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate Student Association is honoring 41 winners of the university’s 22nd Graduate Student Research Symposium. More than 100 students recently showcased oral and poster presentations to a panel of MSU faculty members and researchers during the symposium. Approximately 45 faculty judges and 20 graduate student volunteers assisted with the event. Projects were divided across four categories—education, arts and sciences, and business; forest resources and veterinary medicine; agriculture and life sciences; and engineering. Winners received monetary awards—first place, $150; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Next-generation uncrewed aircraft system lands at MSU flight lab
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Raspet Flight Research Laboratory at Mississippi State is announcing the acquisition of the largest, most sophisticated uncrewed aircraft system in its fleet, further cementing the lab as a national leader in UAS exploration. The newly designed, remotely piloted Teros—with a nearly 40-foot wingspan and 600-pound payload—positions Raspet as...
GIS Day celebration planned
The Mississippi State Geosystems Research Institute will celebrate GIS Day from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16. at Room 20 and the Front Lobby of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory. For more than 20 years, organizations across the world have joined together in person and virtually to celebrate the impactful work of...
MSU Dining Services announces Guest Chef at Fresh Food Company
This Thursday [Nov. 3], MSU Dining Services will host an exciting dining experience with the next guest chef event. Chef Mason Garcia will be at Fresh Food Company for lunch, showing off his signature Shrimp and Grits dish, which features Seared Gulf Shrimp in Tasso Cream Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits and Sweet and Sour Collard Greens.
Cultural Celebration
Mississippi State's Division of Access, Diversity and Inclusion and the Indigenous Students and Allies Association celebrate Native American Heritage Month on the Drill Field through cultural demonstrations of dance, food and arts and crafts. For more information about Native American Heritage Month and upcoming events, visit www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2022/10/msu-hold-celebrations-native-american-and-american-indian-heritage-month.
