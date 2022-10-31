Read full article on original website
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
WWE Match Stopped Due To Knee Injury, Star Helped To The Back
Please don’t be bad. You never want to see someone get hurt in wrestling as it can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to any wrestler. An injury can come out of nowhere on what seems to be a spot that goes well, but other times you can see things going badly as they take place right in front of you. Unfortunately the latter was the reality this week.
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Comes Up Swinging In Serious Moment
That looked a bit more serious. Wrestlers have a lot to take care of in any given match, with their fellow stars’ safety at the top of the list. It means everything to keep your opponents safe but there is always the chance that things can go wrong in the blink of an eye. That might have happened earlier this week, as one star did not seem happy with what was going on in her match.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
WWE Announces New Title Match For This Week’s Crown Jewel
Put it on the list. We are less than a week away from Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The show will be one of the biggest that WWE will present this year and that means WWE will be wanting to boost the card up as much as possible. That is what they will be doing again as they have added another title match, this one a rematch from a recent title change.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
Former WWE Developmental Star Charged With Assault That Led To Woman’s Death
That’s a lot more serious. Wrestlers are larger than life characters but they are very real life people when the camera is turned off. You are going to hear about wrestlers doing run of the mill things, which is not exactly something that draws the most interest. Every now and then though, you hear about something that is a lot more serious, which is the case in another situation.
Jeff Jarrett’s New Executive Role In AEW
The Chosen One has been chosen. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his return to professional wrestling, debuting in AEW. He attacked Darby Allin with a guitar and allied himself with Jay Lethal and his crew. But what is Jarrett’s role in the company?. Tony Khan...
WWE Set To Likely Break All Time Royal Rumble Record
Records are made to be broken. WWE has been around for a very long time now and the company has quite the history. Over the decades, WWE has put together all kinds of shows and events that take place on a regular basis. These are some of the most famous events in all of wrestling and now WWE seems set to break a record with a show that has been running for well over thirty years.
New Title Match With Personal Touch Added To AEW Full Gear
The card continues to grow. We are less than three weeks away from AEW Full Gear, which will be one of the few times that AEW goes on pay per view during the year. As a result, the company tends to stack up its pay per view cards, which seems to be the case again. Now the card has gotten even bigger, as a new title match has been added to the show with a bit of a personal touch.
AEW Dynamite Results – November 2, 2022
We are less than three weeks away from Full Gear and just over a month away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle so we are going to be in for some pretty important moments over the next few weeks. The big story coming into this week continues to be MJF, who seems to be teasing one heck of a face turn. Let’s get to it.
WWE Changes Recruiting Philosophy, Scouting Talent Again
That’s a change of pace. WWE has a very talented roster of stars but there are times when new names have to be added. There are a variety of places that can serve as a line of talent, with WWE recently looking in one rather specific direction to find its next generation of stars. Now though, it seems that direction might be shifting back towards the place WWE looked before.
Two WWE Stars set For Hulu Reality Series
A different kind of show. Wrestlers are larger than life characters and you never know what you are going to see when they get in the ring. Their personalities are given the chance to shine through and it makes for some special moments when they get to do something that you would not see in day to day life. Now you might get to see something that goes in a different, yet still interesting direction.
WWE Celebrating a Decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins
Believe. WWE is beginning a special event in the month of November that commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins making their debut with the company. From WWE.com:. Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would...
Mick Foley Says He Is Unlikely To Appear On WWE TV Ever Again
One more time would be nice. Wrestlers are in a weird situation when it comes to retirement. Unlike other athletes, wrestlers are able to keep going for one more match or appearance, as they can keep trying for one more big day. Some wrestlers are able to walk away, but it might not always be under the best circumstances. That might be the situation again for an all time legend.
