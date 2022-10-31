Read full article on original website
Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan. 6 calling on him to 'save the Republic' and arrest members of Congress
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes wrote a message intended for former President Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling upon Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to stay in power and arrest members of Congress. “If you don’t then...
Misinformation around attack on Paul Pelosi is ‘disgusting’: S.F. district attorney
In an interview on Meet the Press NOW, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says that the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband “should take us all a step back” and she is “very concerned” about increased political violence. Nov. 1, 2022.
DOJ rests in Oath Keepers trial without calling witnesses who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right organization Wednesday without calling three cooperating defendants who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. Opening arguments in the trial began Oct. 3, and over five weeks of testimony, jurors heard...
Capitol Police had a camera feed of Pelosi's home during attack, but no one was monitoring it
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation said. The camera is one...
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Judge appoints independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization's financial transactions
A New York state judge on Thursday ordered an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements after it was alleged that the company has been vastly overstating its assets. State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron signed off on a preliminary injunction that also blocks former President Donald Trump's...
New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents
Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
Democratic ad hits GOP's Tudor Dixon for conspiracy theories
CLAWSON, Mich. — A new ad from a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association casts Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, as a conspiracy theorist who denies election results and sympathizes with the Jan. 6 rioters. “You already know Tudor Dixon would outlaw abortion,” the...
Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’
Speaking to students in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign services” for the recent wave of protests across Iran, and said anyone connected with these “will no doubt be punished, God willing.”Nov. 2, 2022.
'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet
During the White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the digital team removed a tweet on Social Security increases because "it was not a complete tweet." She said the tweet should have included context on how Medicare premiums will decrease for the first time in over a decade. Nov. 2, 2022.
Trump settles lawsuit with protesters who allege his security guards assaulted them
Former President Donald Trump reached a settlement Wednesday with a group of protesters who alleged in a lawsuit that his security guards assaulted them outside Trump Tower in 2015, lawyers for both sides said. The attorneys didn’t disclose details of the terms of the settlement, which came as the case...
Biden takes heat from his own party over ‘democracy’ speech
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden calls the midterms a “ defining moment” for democracy amid threats of political violence. ... Barack Obama, campaigning in Arizona, blasts Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia. ... NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Julia Jester cover the New Hampshire Senate debate between Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc. ... Biden campaigns for Democrats this afternoon in New Mexico. ... VP Harris stumps for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York Governor. ... And Donald Trump holds a rally tonight in Iowa.
Retreat or a trap? Russia signals a surprise withdrawal from a key city, but Ukrainians are wary
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian control of the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson appeared increasingly in doubt Thursday after officials suggested that the Kremlin's troops would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper River. Just weeks after Moscow claimed the area, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator...
Kornacki lays out 'grizzly' midterm history for party in the White House ahead of Election Day
Steve Kornacki walks through the history of midterm elections for the party in the White House and the big picture state of play.Nov. 2, 2022.
The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands
It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
Ron Johnson: ‘Anger coming out of the left’ on heated political rhetoric
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) spoke to NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster in the closing days of his Senate re-election campaign. Johnson discussed his opponent, Democrat Mandela Barnes, a recent visit to Wisconsin from former President Obama and the rise of violence in politics.Nov. 3, 2022.
Chuck Todd: Voters are ‘clearly signaling’ that the economy is their top midterm issue
The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75% in another rate hike, as President Biden prepares to deliver remarks near Capitol Hill about the economy. Voters are “clearly signaling” that the economy is top of mind as they head into the polls, Chuck Todd says.Nov. 2, 2022.
Trump Organization criminal trial put on hold after witness tests positive for Covid
The criminal trial focused on the Trump Organization was delayed until next week after a witness tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Jeffrey McConney, the senior vice president and controller at the company, tested positive shortly after he testified that former President Donald Trump had been aware of some off-the-books payments to longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who is on paid leave from the organization.
Watch these eight House races on Election Day to see who will control the House
In states like Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, a handful of races will determine control of the House of Representatives. Chuck walks through the top eight states to watch.Nov. 2, 2022.
Putin urges Kherson residents to evacuate amid doubts over whether Russia plans to fight or retreat
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief’s first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed. “Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed...
