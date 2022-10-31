Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes. City officials are looking to fill crossing guard positions for Fort Wayne Community Schools. According to the job listing, the pay rate is...
McKinnie Commons and Powell Park: Past and present southeast leaders push for change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council discussed allowing more funds for two projects on the city’s southeast side: McKinnie Commons and Powell Park. Powell Park’s original budget was $250,000, and it has requested to get $27,815 more, while the McKinnie Commons had...
Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new president, CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne Metropolitan Board of Directors announced Wednesday Andrew Gritzmaker will be the incoming president and CEO of the non-profit. A graduate of North Side High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne, Gritzmaker most recently served as CEO of Habitat...
County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
Old St. Joe Hospital’s final tower finally tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say the third times the charm, but old St. Joe Hospital neighbor Sharon Scrogham says that wasn’t the case. She says they’ve tried eight times in a week and a half to take down the final standing portion of the hospital.
Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
Allen County judge to be appointed as special judge in Delphi murder case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old
The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy describes courtroom atmosphere in Mathew Cramer murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the duration of the Mathew Cramer murder trial, WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy sat in the courtroom observing testimony, evidence and the overall atmosphere of the courtroom. Duffy described the trial for those involved as something “very few Americans will ever see in...
Night of Lights to brighten downtown Fort Wayne Thanksgiving Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s about to get lit. Night of Lights, when the holiday lights around downtown Fort Wayne are turned on for the season, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23. “Come together to celebrate Fort Wayne’s favorite community traditions and kick off the holiday season...
Man found guilty in grisly killing, dismemberment
Jurors must now decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, should serve life without parole for killing Shane Nguyen, 55, on April 23, 2021.
Photos: Foggy morning in Fort Wayne
A thick blanket of fog fell over much of northeast Indiana Thursday morning. Many local school systems delayed classes, and some canceled altogether. Even with the disruption, the scenery was beautiful. Take a look at some pictures of the fog in Fort Wayne:. Did you snap a picture of this...
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 460 positive cases this week, (Saturday, Oct. 22 to today), bringing totals to 118,406 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today.
Fort Wayne Fire Department: Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort in
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
