ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes. City officials are looking to fill crossing guard positions for Fort Wayne Community Schools. According to the job listing, the pay rate is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new president, CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne Metropolitan Board of Directors announced Wednesday Andrew Gritzmaker will be the incoming president and CEO of the non-profit. A graduate of North Side High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne, Gritzmaker most recently served as CEO of Habitat...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Old St. Joe Hospital’s final tower finally tumbles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say the third times the charm, but old St. Joe Hospital neighbor Sharon Scrogham says that wasn’t the case. She says they’ve tried eight times in a week and a half to take down the final standing portion of the hospital.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County judge to be appointed as special judge in Delphi murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
DELPHI, IN
wboi.org

Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old

The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Night of Lights to brighten downtown Fort Wayne Thanksgiving Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s about to get lit. Night of Lights, when the holiday lights around downtown Fort Wayne are turned on for the season, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23. “Come together to celebrate Fort Wayne’s favorite community traditions and kick off the holiday season...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Man Shot by Fort Wayne Police Dies

FORT WAYNE — The man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer Wednesday has died. Officers were called near Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue. They heard that a man might have pulled a gun on a woman. There, an officer says the man pulled out his weapon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Photos: Foggy morning in Fort Wayne

A thick blanket of fog fell over much of northeast Indiana Thursday morning. Many local school systems delayed classes, and some canceled altogether. Even with the disruption, the scenery was beautiful. Take a look at some pictures of the fog in Fort Wayne:. Did you snap a picture of this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy