LSU got good news for the future of its quarterback room on Friday, when Colin Hurley, one of the top signal callers in the 2025 class announced his commitment to the Tigers. Along with his commitment, Hurley also disclosed that he is reclassifying to the 2024 class, which will put him on campus a year ahead of schedule. He's a 6-foot, 213-pound quarterback from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida and had offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and a handful of others.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO