Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Levittown Council announces Halloween Horror House winners
Responses to Levittown Community Council’s Halloween Horror House Contest brought out numerous spectators at the winners’ homes this Halloween season. The following winners were selected: First place went to 3654 Mallard Road in Levittown, the home of Joseph and Roseann Castro. Joe is the mastermind behind “Mallard Manor”...
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
Atelier at Flowerfield annual fundraiser a success
The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 22. Guests sipped wine and gobbled up hors d’oeuvres while listening to classical compositions performed by the Dorian Consort, a string trio. The current exhibition, a 50 YR retrospective of Southampton artist Neill Slaughter’s work,...
Kids Korner: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.
Look Book Luncheons return to Stony Brook for fall series
Foodies and shopaholics unite for a three-part series of luncheon fashion shows in Stony Brook Village. Each part of the series will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at a different restaurant and each will feature different fall styles from Mint, Chico’s and Loft. As guests enjoy...
Stony Brook Village announces return of Black Friday on November 25
Black Friday returns to Stony Brook Village Center on Friday, November 25. Shop Black Friday deals all day long throughout the village, with carolers, live music, and a petting zoo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the opening of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Hundreds flock to new Barnes & Noble bookstore on opening day in Riverhead
The line outside the new Barnes & Noble in Riverhead snaked around the building and looped back through the parking lot this morning as hundreds of people waited for the doors of the bookstore open for the first time. The grand opening event featured a meet-and-greet book signing with bestselling author Nelson DeMille.
Times … and dates: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022
The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a Mediterranean food demonstration with Naela Zeidan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On the menu will be Baba Ganoush and rice pudding. Cost is $5 Port Jeff residents, $10 non-residents. To register, visit www.portjeff.com. Friday Nov. 4. First...
The Jazz Loft gets boost from State Cultural Arts Grant
Grant will help fund more concerts, more music and community outreach. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is a recipient of $10,000 in New York State Council on the Arts grant funding, part of $32 million that has been awarded state-wide to more than 1,000 groups. The funding will assist arts, music and cultural organizations to make a strong comeback from the pandemic.
West Babylon empanada spot offers job training to adults with autism
Those who work at the empanada spot get to cook and do inventory.
Gallo celebrates 20 years in Patchogue
Gallo began small, just like Patchogue Village itself did 20 years ago. One could say that Gallo and Patchogue Village both grew and prospered together from modest beginnings, with Gallo being one of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
New sensory room opens at Rocky Point school to help students feel more comfortable
The rooms were specifically designed to help students develop and engage their senses.
Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26
The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26 but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
St. Johnland hosts ribbon cutting for Medicaid-eligible assisted living facility
St. Johnland recently held a celebration to commemorate the newly completed Assisted Living Facility on their Kings Park campus. The Assisted Living facility is the newest addition to St. Johnland which was founded in 1866 and since then has been providing care and support for the community. Located in a...
Business News: Ecolin Jewelers heads to Stony Brook Village
Anthony BonGiovanni, owner of Rocky Point Jewelers West, 137 Main Street in Stony Brook Village, met with Eric Baker, owner of Ecolin Jewelers, to wish him good luck as Ecolin takes over the location. Rocky Point Jewelers will stay in business as they consolidate to their Rocky Point store. With...
Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Side by Side by Sondheim’
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for the musical revue Side by Side by Sondheim on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Seeking 3 to 4 strong vocalists with storytelling abilities (prepare 32 bars of (1) Stephen Sondheim song – preferably a piece from Side by Side by Sondheim); and one actor to serve as narrator (Prepare monologue available on Theatre Three’s website.) Callbacks to be determined. Please bring picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in December. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.htm.
Happy Halloween from TBR News Media!
Witch-ing you a spook-tacular and fang-tastic Halloween!. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the North Shore of Suffolk County from Cold Spring Harbor to Wading River.
Port Jefferson Free Library hosts concert by The Homegrown String Band Nov. 6
The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson presents The Homegrown String Band in concert Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The Homegrown String Band™ celebrates the American tradition of families making music together. This family band’s repertoire includes a healthy portion of early country music classics by the likes of The Carter Family and Delmore Brothers, along with a tasty sprinkling of original material inspired by the rural American string band and folk traditions of the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. Comprised of husband and wife plus daughter, this dynamic trio adds their own musical DNA to an American tradition, taking you on a musical journey from ancient ballads of the British Isles to blues and bluegrass of the twentieth century.
Amityville haunted house raises awareness and money for Erb's palsy
The Vargas family's haunted house is raising money for children with Erb's palsy - a neurological disorder that damages nerves on one side of the body.
After Years of Wrangling, Schiavoni Family Will Replace Long Island Avenue Building in Sag Harbor That Was Razed During Gas Ball Cleanup
After years of wrangling with Sag Harbor Village officials over the replacement of a building that was torn down in 2008 as part of the remediation of the neighboring KeySpan... more. By a 638-521 vote on Thursday, November 3, residents in Sag Harbor authorized the Sag ... 3 Nov 2022...
