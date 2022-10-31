ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

midislandtimes.com

Levittown Council announces Halloween Horror House winners

Responses to Levittown Community Council’s Halloween Horror House Contest brought out numerous spectators at the winners’ homes this Halloween season. The following winners were selected: First place went to 3654 Mallard Road in Levittown, the home of Joseph and Roseann Castro. Joe is the mastermind behind “Mallard Manor”...
LEVITTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Atelier at Flowerfield annual fundraiser a success

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 22. Guests sipped wine and gobbled up hors d’oeuvres while listening to classical compositions performed by the Dorian Consort, a string trio. The current exhibition, a 50 YR retrospective of Southampton artist Neill Slaughter’s work,...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a Mediterranean food demonstration with Naela Zeidan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On the menu will be Baba Ganoush and rice pudding. Cost is $5 Port Jeff residents, $10 non-residents. To register, visit www.portjeff.com. Friday Nov. 4. First...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

The Jazz Loft gets boost from State Cultural Arts Grant

Grant will help fund more concerts, more music and community outreach. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is a recipient of $10,000 in New York State Council on the Arts grant funding, part of $32 million that has been awarded state-wide to more than 1,000 groups. The funding will assist arts, music and cultural organizations to make a strong comeback from the pandemic.
STONY BROOK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Gallo celebrates 20 years in Patchogue

Gallo began small, just like Patchogue Village itself did 20 years ago. One could say that Gallo and Patchogue Village both grew and prospered together from modest beginnings, with Gallo being one of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PATCHOGUE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26

The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26  but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Side by Side by Sondheim’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for the musical revue Side by Side by Sondheim on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Seeking 3 to 4 strong vocalists with storytelling abilities (prepare 32 bars of (1) Stephen Sondheim song – preferably a piece from Side by Side by Sondheim); and one actor to serve as narrator (Prepare monologue available on Theatre Three’s website.) Callbacks to be determined. Please bring picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in December. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.htm.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Free Library hosts concert by The Homegrown String Band Nov. 6

The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson presents The Homegrown String Band in concert Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The Homegrown String Band™ celebrates the American tradition of families making music together. This family band’s repertoire includes a healthy portion of early country music classics by the likes of The Carter Family and Delmore Brothers, along with a tasty sprinkling of original material inspired by the rural American string band and folk traditions of the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. Comprised of husband and wife plus daughter, this dynamic trio adds their own musical DNA to an American tradition, taking you on a musical journey from ancient ballads of the British Isles to blues and bluegrass of the twentieth century.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

