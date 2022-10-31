ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosts annual Mental Health Awareness Week

In 1989, the NCAA created the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as an effort to give student athletes in Division 1, 2, and 3 programs an opportunity to propose legislation and have a voice. At EMU, two representatives from each varsity team are chosen to represent their team and attend monthly...
Echo Sports Highlight: Allison Phillips

Two years ago, Allison Phillips saw her childhood dreams of having a career where she’s able to be creative unfold, as she accepted a job as creative coordinator for Eastern Michigan University’s football team. Phillips attended Pace University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in digital cinema and...
YPSILANTI, MI
Election Day: What to know?

Michigan voters have big decisions to make on Nov. 8. On Nov. 8, Michigan voters will choose the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and congressional district representatives. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights. Eastern Michigan University...
YPSILANTI, MI
Scott Draper Q&A: On his career thus far, his new position with the Big 12 conference, and his time at EMU

Eastern Michigan University alumni Scott Draper is in a place where he thought he would never be before; the Vice President of Football for the Big 12 conference. A little over a month ago, Draper was hired into his new position with the Big 12 conference after spending his last eight years as Associate Commissioner of Football in the American Athletic Conference. During his time in the AAC, Draper witnessed a lot of growth within the conference and history being created, most notably the Cinnicanti football program being the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff since it was first introduced in 2014.
YPSILANTI, MI

