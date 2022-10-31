Eastern Michigan University alumni Scott Draper is in a place where he thought he would never be before; the Vice President of Football for the Big 12 conference. A little over a month ago, Draper was hired into his new position with the Big 12 conference after spending his last eight years as Associate Commissioner of Football in the American Athletic Conference. During his time in the AAC, Draper witnessed a lot of growth within the conference and history being created, most notably the Cinnicanti football program being the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff since it was first introduced in 2014.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO