ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho8.com

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
The Independent

Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general

Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.In an appearance on 60 Minutes last Sunday, Mark Brnovich called Ms Lake a grifter and implied she was a “clown” for her election denialism.“I think there are a lot of clowns out there that saw what they wanted to see,” Mr Brnovich said, referring to people who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result. “What is it, a Simon and...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

House panel plans to hold hearing on push to seat Cherokee Nation delegate

The House Rules Committee intends to hold a hearing in mid-November on the push for Congress to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate, a Democratic staffer familiar with the planning process confirmed to CNN. The plans for a hearing come as the Cherokee Nation has renewed its campaign for representation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy