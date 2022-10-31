Read full article on original website
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses — including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.In an appearance on 60 Minutes last Sunday, Mark Brnovich called Ms Lake a grifter and implied she was a “clown” for her election denialism.“I think there are a lot of clowns out there that saw what they wanted to see,” Mr Brnovich said, referring to people who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result. “What is it, a Simon and...
Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting party-appointed election challengers
Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state. The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year, and has been challenged by...
Behind the Ballot: Multiple issues shine a light on State Auditor race
It’s not often talked about this much during the election cycle. But the state auditor race between incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha and Republican challenger Ryan Wilson has bucked that trend for a variety of reasons.
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states this November
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota next week, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug. If approved, the states would join the 19 (along with Washington, DC) where recreational use is currently legal....
FBI says it has ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI in Newark, New Jersey, said Thursday afternoon it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state, according to a tweet from the office. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We...
House panel plans to hold hearing on push to seat Cherokee Nation delegate
The House Rules Committee intends to hold a hearing in mid-November on the push for Congress to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate, a Democratic staffer familiar with the planning process confirmed to CNN. The plans for a hearing come as the Cherokee Nation has renewed its campaign for representation in...
First on CNN: January 6 committee interviews more Secret Service witnesses, including head of Pence’s detail
The House January 6 committee’s focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail, multiple sources told CNN. The committee is also...
Democrat John Fetterman gets boost from Oprah Winfrey in key Senate race – live
Talkshow host endorses Fetterman’s campaign at virtual event ahead of midterms – follow all the latest news
White House hopes for ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepare for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they want to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that looms over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
