Opened at the end of July at the corner of Broadway and 28th street, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad sits firmly on the list of most-buzzed-about NYC hotel openings. But in the short three months since it debuted, the 50-story building, purpose-built from the ground up to house the hotel’s 219 guestrooms, 31 suites and a subterranean spa, is emerging as more than just a place to spend a few nights. It is, thanks to its partnership with the renowned Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, on its way to becoming a dining and drinking destination.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO