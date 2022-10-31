Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.

Read full article on original website
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Hear what two senators told CNN about US support for Ukraine
Republicans have pledged to evaluate the level of financial support the US is providing to Ukraine if they win the House in next week's midterm elections. CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked Senators Jeff Coons (D-Delaware) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on a trip to Ukraine about whether they would like to see a change in US support for the war against Russia.
abovethelaw.com
Hillary Clinton Seeking Legal Sanctions Against Donald Trump
The court should not countenance the abuse of its resources — or allow significant burdens to be imposed on defendants, many of them individuals who have devoted their careers to public service — in service of plaintiff’s political stunt. —Hillary Clinton and her co-defendants in the RICO...
abovethelaw.com
John Eastman Demands Court Block Release Of Those Emails We All Read This Morning
Yesterday the January 6 Select Committee argued to the Ninth Circuit that it should not grant Trump’s coup lawyer John Eastman a stay on disclosure of eight contested emails. Tonight, he’ll docket his response demanding that the committee burn any copies and pretend they never saw them. Which...
abovethelaw.com
After Failed 'Intervention,' Trump Proceeds With Genius Plan To Sue New York Attorney General In Florida State Court
“Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James,” Donald Trump vomited into the ether last night on his low-rent Twitter knock-off social media site. And if you think that nickname sounds suspiciously like a racial slur, you’re not alone!
abovethelaw.com
Jonathan Turley Ready To Pay Elon Musk $8 For Twitter Credibility... Which Is About The Value Of His Credibility These Days
After his own hubris and Delaware law conspired to foist Twitter upon Elon Musk, the new “Chief Twit” ran headfirst into a new problem: cash flow. Hence, the bumbling billionaire pitched a $20/month fee for verified accounts — the “Blue Checkmark” badge Twitter affixes to celebrities and known journalists. This strategy crumbled as soon as it got the slightest pushback from a famous person:
abovethelaw.com
Devin Nunes Finds That Filing Garbage SLAPP Suits Is Way Less Fun Than Defending Them
In 2018, Hearst Magazines published an article in Esquire by reporter Ryan Lizza entitled Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret. The piece revealed that, contrary to the California Republican congressman’s claim to be continuing his family tradition of farming in Tulare, the Nunes clan had upped sticks in 2006 for Sibley, Iowa to run a dairy farm called NuStar. The piece went on to note that “Midwestern dairies tend to run on undocumented labor” and that “it’s an open secret that the system is built on easily obtained fraudulent documents.”
abovethelaw.com
Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Already Proving To Be A More Legitimate Judge Than Clarence Thomas And Amy Coney Barrett
Yesterday, the Court heard oral arguments for Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, one of two cases that will likely be the occasion to do away with affirmative action as we know it. As dreadful as that is, we all knew this was coming once the ideological commitments on the bench mathed out to 6-3. For a long time, the authority that vests the Court’s decisions with finality, legitimacy, was a fiction we all held dear. Like the notion of due process, it was a noble lie that we depended on to keep sufficient trust in the system for it to grind on as scheduled. The real point worth noting is that Ketanji’s commitment to avoiding behavior that would suggest partiality is not as enthusiastically shared by her benchmates. From Jezebel:
Democrat John Fetterman gets boost from Oprah Winfrey in key Senate race – live
Talkshow host endorses Fetterman’s campaign at virtual event ahead of midterms – follow all the latest news
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.In an appearance on 60 Minutes last Sunday, Mark Brnovich called Ms Lake a grifter and implied she was a “clown” for her election denialism.“I think there are a lot of clowns out there that saw what they wanted to see,” Mr Brnovich said, referring to people who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result. “What is it, a Simon and...
abovethelaw.com
If U.S. Essential Infrastructure Is Brought Down, Is Your Law Firm Prepared?
Can U.S. Critical Infrastructure Really Be Brought Down?. That’s the preliminary question. At one time, and not so long ago, we were not overly worried about our susceptibility to a major takedown of U.S. essential infrastructure. But those days are gone. On October 28, the Washington Post reported that...
abovethelaw.com
Judges Must Stop Writing For 'Cheerleading You Get From Twitter,' Judge Tells Crowd Of Twitter Cheerleaders
Presumably at least one of his Harvard Federalist Society audience stopped trolling trans kids and asking their trust fund administrator to authorize an $8/month blue checkmark allowance to realize that they’re the very Twitter mob Judge Bibas warned them about. But probably not. After calling for judges to deliver...
