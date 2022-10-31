Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.

Yesterday, the Court heard oral arguments for Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, one of two cases that will likely be the occasion to do away with affirmative action as we know it. As dreadful as that is, we all knew this was coming once the ideological commitments on the bench mathed out to 6-3. For a long time, the authority that vests the Court’s decisions with finality, legitimacy, was a fiction we all held dear. Like the notion of due process, it was a noble lie that we depended on to keep sufficient trust in the system for it to grind on as scheduled. The real point worth noting is that Ketanji’s commitment to avoiding behavior that would suggest partiality is not as enthusiastically shared by her benchmates. From Jezebel:

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO