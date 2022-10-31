ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

4 Saints who could be on the move ahead of NFL trade deadline

By John Sigler, Dylan Sanders, Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Will the New Orleans Saints be players at the NFL trade deadline? Historically speaking they’ve been buyers rather than sellers, but they’re in a position to make some moves with long-term ramifications after a 3-5 start to the season. And no, that doesn’t include Alvin Kamara.

With that in mind, here are four Saints trade candidates as the Nov. 1 trade deadline inches closer:

DT David Onyemata

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Onyemata has entered an area where his play does not match his pay, and the Saints could benefit from moving on and playing with their depth at the position that’s producing at a similar level. A team more desperate for interior line depth could give the Saints a fifth or sixth round pick for the former fourth-round selection. The Saints could also explore a player-for-player trade to address one of the thinner positions on their roster. — Dylan Sanders

TE Nick Vannett

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Saints reworked Vannett’s contract before the season to lower his base salary to the NFL minimum, so it would be very easy for a new team to add him to their books. He has another year remaining on his contract (paying out $3 million in 2023) and will probably be let go in the spring to save the Saints some money, but that could entice another team to bite. There are many squads around the league who could use an experienced blocking tight end and his role is minimized in New Orleans with Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman ahead of him on the depth chart (and with Taysom Hill carving out his own unique role in the playbook). Maybe the Saints could get a sixth or seventh rounder from one of them. — John Sigler

DE Marcus Davenport

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints want to maximize what they could get in return for their tradable players, Davenport could be their best option. In his fifth year, any trade would likely require a team to give him a new contract, possibly capping his value. But as a pass rusher, he plays a premiere position while coming off of a 9.5-sack year. His performance against the Raiders was one of his better showings of the season thus far.

With that, turning the former first-round pick into a second-day pick or multiple third-day selections could be worth consideration. Especially if the Saints feel they will be looking to replace him this offseason anyway. Better to get something for him now to help replace him later rather than be stuck with the task of filling his role with empty hands. Perhaps the 2-sack performance by 2021 first-round selection Payton Turner helps as well, though more consistent play may be needed before that becomes a part of the decision. — Ross Jackson

WR Marquez Callaway

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Callaway is better than his standing on the depth chart would imply — he’s slotted behind Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry (when healthy) as well as Tre’Quan Smith, Chris Olave, and on Sunday, Kevin White. When Thomas is healthy he’s been inactive due to their shared skills sets as sure-handed possession receivers. He’ll be a restricted free agent in the spring and could still leave without bringing the Saints any compensation, so if he isn’t part of their long-term plans they might entertain offers now. A team might cough up a fifth rounder for him after his 698-yard season a year ago. — John Sigler

