Belal Muhammad targets No. 1 contender fight, but open to ‘win-win big money fights’ vs. Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor

Paulo Costa is going to need to see some changes to keep him in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract expires. A perennial top contender within the 185-pound Middleweight ranks, Costa is currently riding high off a big “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights). Despite believing the fight may have been his last on his contract, Costa revealed afterward that he actually has one more to get out of the way before he can test free agency.

1 DAY AGO