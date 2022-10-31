ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belal Muhammad targets No. 1 contender fight, but open to ‘win-win big money fights’ vs. Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
Watch Israel Adesanya get destroyed in simulated fight against Alex Pereira | UFC 281

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the UFC 4 video game from EA Sports. Opponent Alex Pereira, however, is not a playable character in the embattled franchise. But that didn’t stop the Brazilian bruiser from creating a fighter in his likeness and letting the simulator run its course.
Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’

Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’

Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
Rose Namajunas ‘would love’ Carla Esparza trilogy but doesn’t want to subject fans to another ‘snoozefest’

Rose Namajunas has mixed feelings about facing Carla Esparza a third time. “Thug” and “Cookie Monster” squared off for the second time in their respective careers this past May 2022 at UFC 274. In doing so, the pair put on what is widely considered one of the worst mixed martial arts (MMA) fights of all time. Entering as the champion, Namajunas departed without the title, losing a split decision to her first UFC successor (watch highlights).
Bryce Mitchell: Joe Rogan ‘sissied out’ of flat Earth debate — ‘He wants to call people stupid then not debate them’

Bryce Mitchell’s challenge to Joe Rogan has been denied. Chatting conspiracy theories is nothing new for Rogan and his guests on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. According to rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight contender, Mitchell, however, the longtime color commentator of the promotion didn’t bite on the challenge.
Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’

Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
Conor McGregor team denies ‘unfortunate’ blackface interpretation for Halloween

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor celebrated Halloween with his family at Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, where “Notorious” arrived as Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can fame. Unfortunately for the “Notorious” cage fighter, most of the attention was focused on his mother, 63 year-old Margaret McGregor, who was dressed as “a ghoul risen from the grave.”
Paulo Costa teases move to boxing after impending conclusion of ‘miserable’ UFC contract

Paulo Costa is going to need to see some changes to keep him in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract expires. A perennial top contender within the 185-pound Middleweight ranks, Costa is currently riding high off a big “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights). Despite believing the fight may have been his last on his contract, Costa revealed afterward that he actually has one more to get out of the way before he can test free agency.
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 64 main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 64. Though Drakkar Klose’s knee injury last week did affect the card, for the most part, our portion of the main card has held up quite well. More to the point, these are actually some solid fights. The main event of Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos doesn’t provide much “wow” factor, but fortunately, the rest of the night might actually make up for it.
Zhang Weili reveals what she wants to be remembered for, excited to test wrestling at UFC 281

Zhang Weili is ready to make some more history next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. Prior to her upcoming title shot against Carla Esparza in UFC 281’s co-main event, Zhang was once a titleholder herself. “Magnum” captured the Strawweight crown in Aug. 2019 with a devastating finish at home over Jessica Andrade in just 32 seconds.
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez full fight preview | UFC Vegas 64

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight veterans Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez will throw down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. At this point, it’s highly unlikely that Magny works his way into the title picture. He’s come close...
Arnold Allen boots Calvin Kattar from featherweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streaking featherweight contender Arnold Allen blasted his way into the division Top 5 at the expense of veteran bruiser Calvin Kattar, who dropped a technical knockout loss to the “Almighty” Englishman after blowing out his knee to open the second stanza.
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.

