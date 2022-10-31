ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfield Sun Times

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Fairfield Sun Times

Christina Applegate Talks Returning to ‘Dead to Me’ After MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while filming the third and final season of Dead To Me, but as she reveals in a new interview, she wasn’t about to let that stop her from finishing the Netflix hit series. Speaking to the New York Times, Applegate shares she...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Titans’ Cast on Moving to Metropolis, Meeting Lex Luthor & More (VIDEO)

Titans heads to Metropolis in Season 4, and for executive producer Greg Walker, when it came to that decision, it was simple: “We said, where do we want to go next? We were in an RV, and we were heading to San Francisco. We had to go someplace. It was Vegas or Metropolis.”
Fairfield Sun Times

Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. According to Variety, Plaza is set to star in the Disney+ series, though details on her character are being...
Fairfield Sun Times

Jan Broberg Revisits Childhood Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary (VIDEO)

It was a documentary that brought Jan Broberg‘s unbelievably true story of her two-time childhood kidnapping to the world. The true events of Abducted in Plain Sight were dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, currently in-season. And now, Broberg is returning to this harrowing time of her life in the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil coming to Peacock.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases Behind the Scenes Look at Season 5 (VIDEO)

The fifth season of The Crown is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, and in anticipation, the streamer has released a special behind-the-scenes look at the royal drama. In addition to clips from the new season, the video features interviews with the new cast, including Imelda Staunton...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Hot Bench’ Season 9 Judges Reveal Why Court Show Is ‘Entertaining’ & ‘Educational’

Hot Bench has changed things up a bit for Season 9, with two new faces next to the show’s veteran judge. Joining Michael Corriero on the #1 original daytime court show are criminal defense attorney Yodit Tewolde and experienced litigator Rachel Juarez to take on cases from various courtroom cases around the country in the popular three-judge format. The series, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, also offers viewers a look at how the court functions as they watch the judges hash out the facts and law during deliberations. Majority rules.

