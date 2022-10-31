Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
PRESS RELEASE FROM INYO COUNTY – Supervisors Laud Friends of Lone Pine Airport
INDEPENDENCE – The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday praised the work of the fledgling Friends of Lone Pine Airport to revitalize the Southern Inyo aviation facility and bring visiting pilots to the area. Anna Schaad Montgomery, a founding member of Friends of Lone Pine Airport, treated the...
sierrawave.net
INYO COUNTY/LOS ANGELES DEPT. WATER & POWER TECHNICAL GROUP
INYO COUNTY/LOS ANGELES DEPT. WATER & POWER TECHNICAL GROUP. The public will be offered the opportunity to comment on each agenda item prior to any action on the item by the Technical Group. The public will also be offered the opportunity to address the Technical Group on any matter within the Technical Group’s jurisdiction during the public comment period.
Comments / 0