Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death
Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Complex
Monica Seemingly Speaks on Speculation She’s Dating Kodak Black
Days after Monica celebrated her birthday by going on a date with Kodak Black, the R&B legend is shutting down rumors of a budding romance. Monica took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about her and Kodak. “Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she wrote, referring to Kodak...
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample
Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Complex
Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos
With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him
Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
The Migos: Here's the 4-1-1 on the Hip-Hop Supergroup's Family Ties
It's with a heavy heart to share the news of rapper Takeoff's death during the early hours of Nov. 1, 2022. Naturally, details surrounding Takeoff’s (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) passing are slowly being released with fans sharing their condolences to the family. Article continues below advertisement. As fans...
Comments / 0