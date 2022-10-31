Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
How The Avengers: Endgame Time Jump Is Complicating Things Behind The Scenes At Marvel Studios
The MCU timeline hasn't been the same since Avengers: Endgame.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
wegotthiscovered.com
DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot
Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
After Black Adam, Why I'm Even More Pumped To See The Justice Society Return To The DCEU
Score another contribution from Black Adam to the DC Universe, all thanks to a beautiful introduction to the Justice Society of America.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
Winston Duke's Pants 'Split Open' While Wrestling with Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther Audition
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Nov. 11 Winston Duke had a memorable first meeting with Chadwick Boseman. On Monday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared with Jimmy Fallon that he and Boseman first met at Duke's final audition for 2018's Black Panther. "We were going through the scenes and they're like, 'We just want to see how you guys are going to be together, how you're gonna play, so could you wrestle or something? Could you wrestle around?' " Duke, who...
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel ‘Day One’
The upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff, plot details of which have expectedly remained under wraps, has now been reported to have enlisted the reliably top-tier talents of Lupita Nyong’o. According to Deadline, which unveiled exclusive details regarding the casting on Tuesday, Nyong’o is in “final negotiations” to star in...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
‘Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand Signs With APA
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) has signed with APA for representation. Hildebrand is best known for starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in both 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel. In the beloved comic book films which collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, the actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant with the ability to emit explosive bursts from her person. Hildebrand also starred alongside John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and others in the family comedy Playing with Fire, which Andy Fickman directed for Paramount. Additional credits on the film side include the indie features Tragedy Girls and First...
Complex
Joe Russo Says ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Adaptation Will Be Inspired by TikTok
Joe and Anthony Russo want to turn their live-action adaptation of the 1997 animated movie Hercules into a “modern musical,” and believe TikTok will help them turn that vision into a reality. “There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” Joe Russo told Variety. “Audiences...
Complex
Watch an Exclusive Clip From Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry’s New Film ‘Causeway’
Two of Hollywood’s most powerful stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, have joined forces on Apple TV+’s Causeway. Lawrence stars in the film as Lynsey, a United States soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, which forces her to return home to New Orleans. The A24 film follows her as she struggles to return to her daily life with her mother Gloria (Linda Emond) as she waits to be redeployed and meets a car mechanic named James, played by Henry.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
Complex
Listen to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack f/ Rihanna, Tems, Future, and More
Ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next week, the star-studded soundtrack for the Marvel sequel has arrived. Produced by director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Dave Jordan, and Def Jam CCO Archie Davis, the soundtrack features a number of huge names. Among the contributors are Rihanna—who returned after six years with the single “Lift Me Up”—as well as Future, Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Ckay, E-40, PinkPantheress, Rema, Snow tha Product, Tobe Nwigwe, and more. As with the previous film’s soundtrack, which was executive produced by Kendrick Lamar, it’s a cinematic affair that spans various genres.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Another Godzilla Movie Is On The Way As Fans Wait For A MonsterVerse Sequel With King Kong
In addition to Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s forthcoming arrival, now there’s another Godzilla movie on the way.
Apparently Black Adam Almost Included A Doctor Fate-Focused End-Credits Scene
There’s word that Black Adam almost included a second post-credits scene, with the one focusing on Doctor Fate.
