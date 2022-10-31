ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDCG G105

K-Pop Star Lee Ji-han Dies In Seoul Crowd Surge

By Rebekah Gonzalez
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAabm_0itaTH6E00
Photo: Instagram

K-pop singer and actor Lee Ji-han was among the over 150 people who died in the Seoul crowd surge on Friday, October 29th. According to Vulture , the tragedy took place during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighborhood.

935 Entertainment confirmed the news of the 24-year-old's unexpected passing. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," they wrote in a statement per Vulture . "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

Lee was best known for competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 . His acting career began in 2019 after starring in the comedy web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day . He was also set to star in the upcoming season of MBC drama Season of Kkokdu .

CNN reports that at least 154 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured due to the crowd surge that took place when 100,000 partygoers in the Itaewon district rushed into a narrow alleyway. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning to last until Saturday, November 5th following the tragedy and several entertainment shows did not air out of respect, according to CNN Philippines .

Comments / 0

Related
WDCG G105

Travis Barker & Daughter Alabama Mourn Death Of Beloved Dog Blue

Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, are grieving the loss of their dog Blue. The blink-182 drummer revealed the sad news on Wednesday (November 2) that his and Alabama's beloved French Bulldog had died, per People. The rocker shared several photos of his "4ever boy" on his Instagram Stories, including a pic of Blue looking up into the camera with sweet puppy dog eyes and another of Barker holding him to his chest as he sits back on a couch.
ALABAMA STATE
WDCG G105

Quality Control & Drake Break Their Silence About Takeoff's Death

After taking some time to mourn his loss, Takeoff's label has released a statement following the Migos rapper's death. On Tuesday night, November 1, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee issued a touching statement about their artist. In their brief message, the label, which has been the home of Takeoff's music since Migos signed with the imprint in 2013, mourned his loss and sympathized with his family, friends and fans. They mentioned how devastated they were about losing the rapper to a "stray bullet." P also emphasized that Takeoff didn't deserve to die at such a young age.
WDCG G105

Prince Harry To Detail 'Traumatic' Childhood In Upcoming Memoir

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir SPARE will detail his "traumatic" childhood and he reportedly found it "cathartic." A royal insider told Us Weekly per Page Six, “At this stage, there are no regrets," and added that although it was "cathartic" to write about, it was also a "very rough process."
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy