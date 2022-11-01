ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

1 man killed, 1 woman injured in Brooklyn double shooting

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z01fY_0itaSe6C00

One man was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. in front of 2932 Avenue V in the Sheepshead Bay section.

The two victims were shot multiple times while standing in front of the location.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and buttocks. He ran several blocks before he collapsed. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, knee and hip. She was also taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she's expected to survive.

The sudden and deafening barrage of gunfire left the courtyard of the Sheepshead Bay houses silent and nearly empty on a night there should have been families out enjoying Halloween.

Police are searching for a suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

Comments / 8

Ny
2d ago

Bring back stop and frisk support law enforcement and get these criminals off our streets. Let’s clean up Nyc. If we continue to hate and distrust law enforcement. Then we are comfortable with this lawlessness 👊🏽

Reply(2)
8
pia
2d ago

Brookdale hospital is far. What about Coney Island hospital or Kings County hospital?

Reply
4
 

